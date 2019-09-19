Business Market 19 Sep 2019 Sensex tanks 470 poi ...
Business, Market

Sensex tanks 470 points; Yes Bank plunges 15 per cent

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
According to experts, stock-specific sell-off in index heavyweights dragged key indices lower.
Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 470 points on Thursday, dragged by a heavy sell-off in banking and energy stocks amid incessant foreign fund outflows.

After gyrating 626 points, the 30-share Sensex ended 470.41 points, or 1.29 per cent, lower at 36,093.47. The index hit an intra-day low of 35,987.80 and a high of 36,613.93. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plunged 135.85 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 10,704.80.

 

Shares of Yes Bank tanked over 15.52 per cent after a Moody's report said Altico default may be credit negative for banks given their significant exposure to the real estate sector.

Among the banks Moody's rates, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank have the largest direct exposure to commercial real estate and will be susceptible to asset quality difficulties if the sector continues to slow, the agency said.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are also significantly exposed to the sector, with commercial real estate loans making up over 5 per cent of their overall loans. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank fell up to 3.59 per cent.

Other losers in the Sensex pack included Tata Steel, Maruti, SBI, RIL, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and TCS, falling up to 3.66 per cent.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were the only gainers, rising up to 1.97 per cent.

Market sentiment also turned weak after the US Federal Reserve slashed the policy rate by 25 basis points but dimmed hopes for further rate cuts as it took a cautious approach to further reductions in borrowing costs. Unabated foreign fund outflow too weighed on market sentiment here, traders said.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) sold shares worth a net of Rs 959.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 780.45 crore, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures gained 1.98 per cent to USD 64.81 per barrel (intra-day). The rupee depreciated 6 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.30 per US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi ended on a positive note, while Hang Seng settled in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions.

