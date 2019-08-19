Business Market 19 Aug 2019 Sensex jumps over 20 ...
Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty nears 11,100

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 10:01 am IST
The 30-share index pared some opening gains to trade 129.01 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 37,479.34.
The broader Nifty too rose 37.45 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,085.25.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index pared some opening gains to trade 129.01 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 37,479.34 at 0945 hours; and the broader Nifty too rose 37.45 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,085.25 in morning trade.

 

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share Sensex settled 38.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 37,350.33, while the NSE Nifty gained 18.40 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 11,047.80. 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, TechM, NTPC, L&T, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC and RIL, rising up to 3 per cent.

While, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, ONGC, SBI, Tata Steel and Vedanta fell up to 2.27 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly higher in their respective late morning sessions, on rising hopes of stimulus by global central banks to counter economic slowdown.

According to traders, besides positive cues from other Asian markets, domestic investor sentiment was upbeat on expectations of measures from the government to boost growth and revive consumer sentiment.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,339.27 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,058.28 crore, provisional data showed.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise versus the dollar against its previous close to trade at 71.06 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.09 per cent to trade at 59.28 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.59 per cent in morning trade.

Apple Inc’s Chief Executive Tim Cook.

The bank's board had earlier approved capital raising of Rs 1,500 crore for the entire fiscal by way of public issue.

Grand i10 Nios will be sold alongside the second-gen Grand i10 and will command a premium over the latter.

