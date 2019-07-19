Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 19 Jul 2019 Sensex drops over 20 ...
Business, Market

Sensex drops over 200 points, Nifty below 11,550

PTI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 10:16 am IST
The 30-share index opened over 150 points tracking rally global equities, but surrendered all gains to trade 201.04 points lower.
The broader Nifty was also quoting 66.75 points or 0.58 per cent down at 11,530.15.
 The broader Nifty was also quoting 66.75 points or 0.58 per cent down at 11,530.15.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped nearly 200 points in early trade Friday amid heavy foreign fund outflow and weak domestic headwinds.

The 30-share index opened over 150 points tracking rally global equities, but surrendered all gains to trade 201.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 38,696.42 at 0955 hours.

 

The index swung nearly 400 points in the first hour of the session. Similarly, the broader Nifty was also quoting 66.75 points or 0.58 per cent down at 11,530.15.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed at 38,897.46, down by 318.18 points or 0.81 per cent, and the Nifty cracked below the 11,600 mark, ending 90.60 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 11,596.90.

Market opened higher following rally in other Asian equities on reports of two senior US Federal Reserve officials hinting at aggressive rate cuts ahead of the July 30-31 policy meeting.

However, unabated foreign fund outflow, disappointing earnings and reports of slowing economic growth dented market sentiment here, traders said.

"Foreign funds are on a risk-off mode, while domestic mutual funds are providing marginal support in the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,404.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 329.05 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, ONGC and Maruti, falling up to 2.27 per cent. On the other hand, Tata Steel, TCS, Vedanta, HUCL, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Infosys gained up to 0.60 per cent.

Shares of index-heavyweight RIL were trading 0.34 per cent lower ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to be announced later in the day. Hindustan Zinc, Bandhan Bank, Dabur India, RBL Bank, Unitech, L&T Finance Holdings and L&T Technologies are also slated to report June quarter results on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 18 paise (intra-day) to 68.78 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.92 per cent higher at 63.12 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading over 1 per cent higher in their respective early sessions. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

The top-spec Smart and Sharp contribute 50 per cent of the total cars booked.

Planning to buy the Hector? bad news!

Foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee rises 23 paise against dollar in early trade

The amendment, along with 28 others, were approved by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha, which passed the Finance Bill 2019. (Representational Image)

Cash withdrawal from multiple accounts to be aggregated for levying 2 pc TDS

The list of financial creditors, whose claims have been admitted include 14 domestic banks and financial institutions, 12 foreign banks and eight lessors.

Jet Airways RP gets claims worth Rs 24,887 cr; rejects Rs 229 cr claim from JetAir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cash withdrawal from multiple accounts to be aggregated for levying 2 pc TDS

The amendment, along with 28 others, were approved by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha, which passed the Finance Bill 2019. (Representational Image)
 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee skids for 3rd straight day; settles 15 paise down at 68.97 vs USD

This is the third straight day of fall for the rupee, during which it has lost 43 paise.

Gold rises by Rs 170 on jewellers' buying, silver jumps Rs 910

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 170 to Rs 35,670 and Rs 35,500 per 10 gram, respectively. (Photo: Representational)

Sensex tanks 318 pts; Nifty closes below 11,600

According to traders, market witnessed across-the-board selling with heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI and Maruti dragging key indices, while gains in HDFC twins capped the losses to some extent. (Photo: File)

Crude oil futures fall on global cues

Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Rupee rises marginally by 9 paise to 68.73 vs USD in early trade

The rupee opened strong at 68.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 68.73 per dollar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham