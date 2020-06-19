87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Business Market 19 Jun 2020
Business, Market

Fuel price hike: In 13 days, petrol and diesel prices hiked by more than Rs 7 a litre

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 10:37 am IST
Petrol price hiked by 56 paise per litre and diesel by 63 paise a litre on Friday
Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 56 paise per litre and diesel by 63 paise a litre. (PTI Photo)
 Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 56 paise per litre and diesel by 63 paise a litre. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 56 paise per litre and diesel by 63 paise a litre, taking the cumulative increase in rates to Rs 7.11 and Rs 7.67 per litre respectively in less than two weeks.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 78.37 per litre from Rs 77.81, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 77.06 a litre from Rs 76.43, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the 13th daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

In 13 hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 7.11 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.67 a litre.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices to two decade low.

International oil prices have since rebounded and oil firms are now adjusting retail rates in line with them.

...
Tags: petrol price, diesel price, fuel prices, petrol diesel, coronavirus lockdown, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. (PTI Photo)

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

NCLAT 05

Order dated 05.06.2020 passed by the NCLAT

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries becomes 'net debt free' after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising. (PTI Photo)

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is now 'net debt free'

President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China. (AFP Photo)

Trump threatens to cut China ties after high-level talks



MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
