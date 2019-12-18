Business Market 18 Dec 2019 Sensex, Nifty scale ...
Sensex, Nifty scale fresh highs on trade optimism, FII inflows

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 10:00 am IST
On the Sensex, metal stocks drove the rally riding on US-China trade deal optimism.
Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 4.38 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel 4.37 per cent, Vedanta 3.50 per cent, Tata Motors 3.03 per cent, HDFC 2.46 per cent and Bajaj Finance 2.39 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 4.38 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel 4.37 per cent, Vedanta 3.50 per cent, Tata Motors 3.03 per cent, HDFC 2.46 per cent and Bajaj Finance 2.39 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Market gauges Sensex and Nifty hit new milestones on Tuesday as investors cheered easing trade war tensions and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After touching an all-time intra-day high of 41,401.65, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 413.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher 41,352.17 -- its fresh closing peak.

 

Similarly, the broader 50-scrip NSE Nifty soared to its new intra-day high of 12,182.75 before ending 111.05 points, or 0.92 per cent, up at 12,165 -- a record closing level.

On the Sensex, metal stocks drove the rally riding on US-China trade deal optimism. Telecom, financial and IT stocks too boosted the index gain.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 4.38 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel 4.37 per cent, Vedanta 3.50 per cent, Tata Motors 3.03 per cent, HDFC 2.46 per cent and Bajaj Finance 2.39 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma fell 1.37 per cent, M&M 0.63 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.56 per cent and HUL 0.48 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE telecom, metal, teck, basic materials, IT and finance rallied up to 3.28 per cent.

While BSE consumer durables, healthcare, realty and energy indices fell up to 0.68 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices surged up to 0.66 per cent.

"Positive global sentiments buoyed by easing trade war tensions between the US and China continue to pump market. Economic growth remains on the lower side while risk appetite of investors are gradually improving on expectation of further steps from the government in the upcoming budget to revive consumption and attract investments," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Also, the Indian market will await outcomes of Wednesday's GST Council meet.

Investor sentiment was also buoyed by sustained foreign fund inflows.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 728.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 796.38 crore, data available with stock exchange showed on Monday.

The positive mood of the markets was also aided by the RBI Governor's statement about central bank's further accommodative stance in terms of policy rate provided if there is a need.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended significantly higher, while those in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee traded almost flat.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, was slipped 0.17 per cent to USD 65.23 per barrel.

