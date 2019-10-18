Business Market 18 Oct 2019 Sensex rallies for 6 ...
Business, Market

Sensex rallies for 6th day, rises 246 points

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
The broader NSE Nifty too spurted 75.50 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 11,661.85.
Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 8.44 per cent, followed by Maruti, PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T and SBI. (Photo: File)
 Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 8.44 per cent, followed by Maruti, PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T and SBI. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Domestic equity market extended its gains for the sixth straight session on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex rising 246 points on sustained buying across sectors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 246.32 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,298.38. It hit an intra-day high of 39,361.06 and a low of 38,963.60.

 

The broader NSE Nifty too spurted 75.50 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 11,661.85.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 8.44 per cent, followed by Maruti, PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T and SBI.

Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.37 per cent higher ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys fell up to 1.05 per cent.

"Indian equities outperformed major global markets for the week. Equity markets witnessed a sharp rally on foreign investor buying, progress in US-China trade talks and as well as a deal being reached between UK and EU on Brexit," said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

Investor sentiment is upbeat after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at further stimulus in FY20, they said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a negative note after data showed that Chinese economy expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the third quarter. Exchanges in Tokyo, however, settled in the green.

Equites in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.13 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.12 per cent to USD 59.98 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, sensex, nse, nifty, stock market, share market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Honda has not yet confirmed if the hybrid setup will come to India.

Honda teases fourth-gen Jazz; will be revealed fully next week

Spot gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 145 to Rs 38,925 on weak global prices and a stronger rupee. The spot rupee was trading 5 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst - Commodities, Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Gold falls by Rs 145 on weak global trends, strong rupee

E-commerce companies have no right to offer discounts or adopt predatory prices. Selling products cheaper and resulting the retail sector to incur losses is not allowed, said commerce minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Govt probing Flipkart, Amazon for alleged discount sales: Piyush Goyal

FADA said it has compiled data from 1,188 out of a total of 1,461 RTOs in the country.

Passenger vehicle retail sales fall 20 pc in September: FADA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda drops first teaser for the 2020 Octavia

A more premium interior with a bigger touchscreen is also expected.
 

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

Hisahito’s birth in 2006 was seen as a miracle by conservatives eager to preserve the males-only succession. (Photo: Social Media)
 

5 platforms enabling you to save more while you engross in your festive shopping

The industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands. (Representational image)
 

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' won top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards
 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold falls by Rs 145 on weak global trends, strong rupee

Spot gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 145 to Rs 38,925 on weak global prices and a stronger rupee. The spot rupee was trading 5 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst - Commodities, Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Rupee slips marginally in opening deals

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 97.60.

Sensex rises over 100 points; HDFC Bank, RIL lead gains

The broader NSE Nifty advance 32.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,618.65.

Sensex rallies 453 points to close above 39,000-mark; Nifty tops 11,550

The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35. (Photo: File | AP)

Rupee opens 5 paise higher at 71.38 vs USD in early trade

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.43 against the US dollar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham