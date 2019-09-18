Business Market 18 Sep 2019 Crude blow crashes S ...
Business, Market

Crude blow crashes Sensex

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Sep 18, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Investors fear spike in oil prices may aggravate fiscal concerns.
In the 30-stock Sensex basket only three stocks closed in the green while the rest closed with losses in the range of 1 to 6.19 per cent.
 In the 30-stock Sensex basket only three stocks closed in the green while the rest closed with losses in the range of 1 to 6.19 per cent.

Mumbai: The attack on Saudi oilfields had its reverberations on the Indian stock market as crude oil soared to US $68-69 in the over-night market, and after falling 704.22 points, the Sensex ended Tuesday with a decline of 642.22 points to close at 36,481.09, a decline of 1.73 per cent.

In the 30-stock Sensex basket only three stocks closed in the green while the rest closed with losses in the range of 1 to 6.19 per cent. In the Nifty-50 only five stocks could survive the bear attack with gains: GAIL, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Infosys. The broader Nifty-50 closed at 10,817.60. The BSE mid-cap index fell 1.77 per cent and the BSE small-cap index fell 1.84 per cent.

 

“The rampant sell-off for second day resulted in erosion of last week’s gains,” Nischal Maheshwari of Centrum Broking said.

The Indian rupee touched a low of 71.97 against the US dollar. “Banks were impacted most while inves-tors are pessimistic as stimulus packages are not helping resurgence in sentiment,” Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services said. Foreign portfolio inves-tors were net sellers of Indian equities worth `808.29 crore. The selling pressure intensified as institutions were not buying and were on the sidelines most of the time with net buying worth `85.76 crore only.

“Oil prices remained near 4-month highs,” said IFA Global, which tracks currency movement. “Investor sentiment was spooked as oil prices are likely to hit economic conditions in India.” Auto stocks led the downside followed by banking stocks, said analysts.

...
Tags: indian stock market, saudi oilfields
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Rechristened as The Eco Adventure Resorts, Temi Bungalow, the throwing up of the Bada Bungalow, marks the first such PPP initiative between the Sikkim government in the tourism sector.

Sikkim invites tourists to tea garden

The Biscuit Manufacturers Welfare Association has made a representation to the council seeking revision of GST rate for biscuits priced below Rs 100 per kg on par with other processed food items which were exempt from excise duty during the previous regime. (Representional Image)

GST (il)logic: Tax on biscuit 18 per cent, bread 0 per cent, rusk 5 per cent

Ever since the e-commerce sector started growing in India, mobile phones have been numero uno in the marketplace, as the largest-selling category growing multi-fold. Even during the demonetisation and GST implementation phase, the mobile phones have been growing by 40 to 50 per cent and had grabbed half of the e-commerce market.

Mobile sales come down, but still in double-digits

electric vehicles

PFC looks for safer bets like e - vehicles, charging infrastructure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

'Want to hear from you': PM asks suggestion from people for ‘Howdy, Modi’ speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Investor wealth plummets Rs 2.72 lakh crore in two days of market fall

From the 30-share pack, 27 stocks closed with losses led by Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India and SBI which tumbled up to 6.19 per cent.

Rupee furthers loss by 18 paise as crude worries hurt sentiment

Indian currency spot surged to 71.98, Brent crude prices moved to USD 69 and 10-year yield was at 6.72. All these factors are dampening the economy and will be difficult to tackle in the short term, said Shrikant S Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Sensex crashes 642 points as crude oil woes persist

Investors were spooked by geopolitical uncertainties over the Saudi oil turmoil amid reports that higher oil prices were likely to severely hit economic conditions in India, which imports more than 70 per cent of its oil needs, experts said.

Gold falls Rs 150 per 10 gm on weak demand

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,497 an ounce in New York and silver was also quoting down at USD 17.81 per ounce.

Sensex crashes over 500 points; Nifty falls below 10,900

On Monday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 751.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 308.56 crore, provisional data showed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham