Sensex drops over 100 points; Yes Bank slumps over 10 per cent

PTI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Bharti Airtel, HDFC duo, ITC, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp were the gainers, rising up to 1.30 per cent.
 Sensex was trading 112.21 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 39,103.43 at 0930 hours.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade Thursday led by heavy selloff in Yes Bank shares, amid weak cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 112.21 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 39,103.43 at 0930 hours, and the broader Nifty fell 32.05 points or 0.27 per cent to 11,655.45.

 

Yes Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, cracking over 10 per cent, after the company reported a massive slump of 92.44 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 95.56 crore due to a Rs 6,232 crore addition to non-performing assets, which resulted the provisions to zoom.

Other losers included ONGC, Tata Motors, Vedanta, HCL Tech, M&M, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS, shedding up to 2.27 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HDFC duo, ITC, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp were the gainers, rising up to 1.30 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed 84.60 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 39,215.64, and the Nifty ended 24.90 points or 0.21 per cent up at 11,687.50.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 16.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 208.88 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Wednesday.

According to traders, investor sentiment took a hit tracking tepid quarterly earnings, amid weak cues from other global markets and continued foreign fund outflow.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, ACC, Colgate Palmolive (India), Cyient and D B Corp are among some of the companies that are scheduled to report their earnings during the day.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 4 paise (intra-day) to 68.77 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.27 per cent higher at 63.83 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


