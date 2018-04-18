search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex down 63 points, late selling halts 9-day winning run

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Stocks took a breather on Wednesday after nine sessions of gains owing to a rush among investors to book profits.
Stocks took a breather on Wednesday after nine sessions of gains owing to a rush among investors to book profits towards the fag-end amid sustained foreign fund outflows even as global cues were positive.
 Stocks took a breather on Wednesday after nine sessions of gains owing to a rush among investors to book profits towards the fag-end amid sustained foreign fund outflows even as global cues were positive.

Mumbai: Stocks took a breather on Wednesday after nine sessions of gains owing to a rush among investors to book profits towards the fag-end amid sustained foreign fund outflows even as global cues were positive.

The BSE Sensex, after resuming higher at 34,443.42, advanced to hit a high of 34,591.81 on buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) as well as retail participants.

 

However, investors preferred to lock in gains towards the close of the session, with the benchmark finally ending at 34,331.68, down 63.38 points, or 0.18 per cent.

The gauge had risen 1,375.99 points, or 4.17 per cent in the previous nine sessions.

Likewise, the 50-stock NSE barometer Nifty finished 22.50 points, or 0.21 per cent, down at 10,526.20 after hitting the day's high of 10,594.20 and a low of 10,509.70. It had gained 420.30 points, or 4.15 per cent in the past nine sessions.

Investor sentiment got a boost after the IMF yesterday said India is expected to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018 and 7.8 per cent in 2019, leaving its nearest rival China behind.

Tags: sensex, bombay stock exchange, domestic institutional investors, nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sat on ground by choice: CWG medallist Manu Bhaker dismisses felicitation controversy

The ceremony was conducted to honour medal winners at the CWG 2018 from Haryana. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jio offering free 100GB 4G data with JioFi

The JioFi device, which originally comes with a price tag of Rs 999, can be grabbed at no cost under the new scheme.
 

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, claims controversial cult

King claimed he was told by “inter-planetary sources” the mountain was holy and added two decades after his death, the annual pilgrimage continues. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

Apart from the 36 sites inscribed on the World Heritage list, India has also maintained a list of tentative sites for recognition which has been submitted to UNESCO Committee for evaluation and acceptance. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows man's incredible weight loss in just 3 months

He took pictures everyday to document the transformation (Photo: Hunter Hobbs)
 

IPL 2018: Here's why Virat Kohli is dejected even after winning Orange Cap

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter," said Virat Kohli, who is top of the IPL batting chart with 201 runs in four games this season. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Market undeterred by costlier gold on Akshaya Tritiya

Seasonal wedding demand coupled with online and digital forms of buying gold.

Jet fuel demand to soar as domestic air travel takes off

The country’s demand for jet fuel to record highs this year.

Gold dips after three sessions of gains as dollar, equities edge up

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday after rising for three straight sessions as the dollar held its gains on the back of upbeat US economic data and equities edged up, whetting investor risk appetite.

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,600

The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19.

Rupee drops 14 paise against US dollar

Dealers attributed the rupee's persistent fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and foreign fund outflows. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham