Business Market 17 Oct 2019 Sensex rallies 453 p ...
Business, Market

Sensex rallies 453 points to close above 39,000-mark; Nifty tops 11,550

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Domestic traders were also enthused after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at more stimulus measures.
The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35. (Photo: File | AP)
 The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35. (Photo: File | AP)

Mumbai: Extending its gains for the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 453 points on Thursday as global investors cheered a Brexit deal reached between Britain and the EU.

Domestic traders were also enthused after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at more stimulus measures as she urged international investors to pump funds into India.

 

After trading on a positive note through the day, the 30-share Sensex surged at the fag end of the session to end 453.07 points, or 1.17 per cent, higher at 39,052.06. It hit an intra-day high of 39,104.69 and a low of 38,557.43.

The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring up to 15.19 per cent, followed Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Maruti, rising up to 9.82 per cent.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Vedanta, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Infosys, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HDFC Bank fell up to 1.04 per cent.

According to traders, domestic market followed European equities that rallied after Britain and the European Union said they have struck an outline Brexit deal after prolonged negotiations.

The deal, however, must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and UK parliaments.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a mixed note.

Further, Chinese government's appeal to Washington to negotiate a quick end to their tariff war also buoyed market sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 24 paise to 71.19 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.24 per cent to USD 59.28 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.43 against the US dollar.

Rupee opens 5 paise higher at 71.38 vs USD in early trade

The 30-share index was trading 60.48 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 38,659.47 in morning trade. (Photo: File)

Sensex gains 60 points in early trade

It (India) is one of the fastest growing (economies) even today. It has the best skilled manpower and a government that is continuously doing what is required in the name of reforms, above all democracy and rule of law, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

No better place to invest than in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

(L to R) Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto and Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Ayog unveil the all new Bajaj Chetak Electric Vehicle

Iconic ‘Hamara Bajaj’ is back with e-scooter Chetak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee opens 5 paise higher at 71.38 vs USD in early trade

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.43 against the US dollar.

Sensex gains 60 points in early trade

The 30-share index was trading 60.48 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 38,659.47 in morning trade. (Photo: File)

Rupee pares initial losses; settle 11 paise up at 71.43 against USD

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.60 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 71.36 and a low of 71.71.

Sensex rises for 4th straight session, up 93 points

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Yes Bank, HDFC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ICICI Bank and RIL, rising up to 3.57 per cent.

Gold marches higher; up Rs 120 on festive demand, weaker rupee

Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading higher by Rs 120 at Rs 39,030 on festival demand and weaker rupee, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst - Commodities Tapan Patel said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham