search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex crashes 505 points on rupee woes, global worries

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
BSE 30-share barometer, after a lower start at 38,027, quickly cracked the 8,000-mark to hit a low of 37,548.
The broader Nifty nosedived over 137 points to end below the 11,400-mark.
 The broader Nifty nosedived over 137 points to end below the 11,400-mark.

Mumbai: After rallying for two sessions, the BSE benchmark Sensex on Monday tumbled over 505 points to slip below the 38,000-level as worries about global trade war and prevailing rupee crisis dampened investors mood despite the government announcing steps to stem a steep fall in the Indian currency.

The broader Nifty too nosedived over 137 points to end below the 11,400-mark.

 

Subdued Asian and European markets due to escalating trade war between the US and China mainly led to a caution on domestic bourses, brokers said.

The government Friday announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for FPIs and curbs on non-essential imports to contain the widening CAD and check the rupee fall. 

The Indian currency once again breached the 72-mark to hit a low of 72.69 (intra-day) against the US dollar.

The BSE 30-share barometer, after a lower start at 38,027.81, quickly cracked the 38,000-mark to hit a low of 37,548.93 on across-the-board selling in recent gainers and finally settled 505.13 points, or 1.33 per cent, down at 37,585.51.

The gauge had gained 677.51 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty hit a low of 11,366.90 and finally ended 137.45 points, or 1.19 per cent, down at 11,377.75.

Financials, led by HDFC twins HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, emerged as the biggest draggers of the session, pulling down the key indices from their key levels.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,090.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 115.14 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, srock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Zaheer Khan feels MS Dhoni is the perfect solution to India's number 4 conundrum

There are very few players of Dhoni’s ilk when it comes to finishing an innings but the former India skipper has come under the scanner in the past few months for his inability to hit the gear when required. (Photo: AP)
 

Edinburgh Zoo bans staff from wearing hi-vis jackets, it puts their 2 pandas off sex

While Sweetie was artificially inseminated last year, she failed to reach full term. Sunshine, on the other hand, has proven 'unreceptive to natural mating.' (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold rises on global cues, jewellers' buying

Globally, gold rose 0.19 per cent to USD 1,195.40 an ounce and silver by 0.39 per cent to USD 14.08 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex cracks 350 points on profit-booking, weak global cues

NSE Nifty index too dipped below the 11,500-mark by falling 111.80 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 11,403.40.

Rupee again breaches 72-mark, down 81 paise in early trade

On Friday, the rupee had gained 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar. (Photo: DC)

Equity market running ahead of fundamentals, time to book profits: report

Indian equities have run well ahead of fundamentals and investors should book profits given the stretched valuations, says a Credit Suisse report.

Petrol, diesel prices continue upward march

Citizens are yet to witness a relief in terms of purchasing fuel, as petrol and diesel prices have once again been hiked.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham