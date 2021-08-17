Business Market 17 Aug 2021 Gold rallies Rs 446; ...
Business, Market

Gold rallies Rs 446; silver zooms Rs 888

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 4:18 pm IST
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,793 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.88 per ounce
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices extended gains on worries over fast spreading Delta variant cases. (PTI Photo)
 HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices extended gains on worries over fast spreading Delta variant cases. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital rallied by Rs 446 to Rs 46,460 per 10 grams on Tuesday, with recovery in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 46,014 per 10 grams.

 

Silver also gained Rs 888 to Rs 62,452 per kg, from Rs 61,564 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 3 paise to 74.27 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the firm American currency.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,793 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.88 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices extended gains on worries over fast spreading Delta variant cases.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: "Gold prices continue to trade higher, hovering over one-week peak, as the safe-haven demand amid rising Delta variant cases offsets pressure from a firmer dollar."

 

