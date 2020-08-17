146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,648,353

61,252

Recovered

1,920,217

54,974

Deaths

51,059

835

Odisha60005042277396 Maharashtra59586541712320037 Tamil Nadu3380552782705766 Andhra Pradesh2898292012342650 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1544181375612449 Delhi1525801375614196 West Bengal116498867712428 Bihar10409372566537 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat78783615962785 Assam7687655216189 Rajasthan6129646604876 Haryana4715339601538 Madhya Pradesh45455340381105 Kerala4441528894157 Punjab3120619431812 Jammu and Kashmir2847020943542 Jharkhand2322414747244 Chhatisgarh1562110235142 Uttarakhand121758100152 Goa116397775104 Puducherry77324443110 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4569263216 Himachal Pradesh4156272018 Nagaland339414227 Arunachal Pradesh270118085 Chandigarh2102113729 Meghalaya13746756 Sikkim11676731 Mizoram7893710
Business Market 17 Aug 2020 Mutual fund norms vi ...
Business, Market

Mutual fund norms violation: Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Bank of Baroda

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2020, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2020, 5:03 pm IST
Whole time member of the Sebi had earlier directed the bank to comply with the guidelines on or before December 31, 2020, the filing said
Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Bank of Baroda. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Bank of Baroda on Monday said capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the bank for violating mutual fund regulations.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in exercise of power...has imposed penalty aggregating to Rs 10 lakh on the bank for non-compliance of Regulation 7B of Sebi (Mutual Fund Regulations), 1996 with the directions issued by Sebi in the case of holding, more than prescribed limit, equity shares of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and UTI Trustee Pvt Ltd," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

 

Whole time member of the Sebi had earlier directed the bank to comply with the guidelines on or before December 31, 2020, the filing said.

Bank of Baroda shares closed 0.11 per cent up at Rs 46.15 apiece on BSE.

...
Tags: bank of baroda, sebi, mutual fund regulations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


