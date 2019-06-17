Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 17 Jun 2019 Sensex plummets 491 ...
Business, Market

Sensex plummets 491 points on Indo-US trade war fears

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
The broader NSE Nifty cracked 151.15 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 11,672.15.
The BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79.
 The BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79.

Mumbai: Extending losses for the fourth straight session, the BSE Sensex tanked over 491 points and the NSE Nifty dived over 151 points on Monday after investors feared India's retaliatory tariffs on US goods could open new trade war front.

Besides, fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over the advancement of monsoon also unnerved market participants. Sectorally, BSE metal was the worst hit, losing over 3 per cent, while energy index fell over 2 per cent.

 

On the Sensex, Tata Steel emerged as the biggest loser with over 5 per cent fall. Other major laggards were Vedanta, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Maruti and L&T, falling as much as 3.33 per cent. Bucking the weak market trend, Yes Bank, Coal India and Infosys rose.

The BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79. The index hit an intra-day low of 38,911.49 and a high of 39,540.42. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty cracked 151.15 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 11,672.15. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,657.75 and a high of 11,844.05.

India has effected a hike in customs duties on as many as 28 US products, including almond, pulses and walnut, in response to higher tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian products like steel and aluminium.

"Indian markets continued to slide today as a delayed monsoon was a cause of worry for investors... Further adding to worries are concerns around an escalation of the trade war, and impacts for India, as well as US data that showed that the economy may not need a rate cut imminently," Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, said.

Analysts expect the market to be guided by factors like geopolitical developments, US-China trade negotiations and Fed interest rate decision amid lack of major domestic triggers.

Elsewhere in Asia, while Seoul stocks ended in the red, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo closed higher.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals. On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 69.87 against the US dollar intra-day.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures fell 0.46 per cent lower at USD 61.76 per barrel. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

The companies along with venture capitalists and telecommunications firms will reportedly invest around USD 10 million each into the consortium. (Photo: ANI)

Facebook to unveil new cryptocurrency

Entrepreneurship is seen as a channel for the talents of many highly educated young people to explore their potential and cash their business acumen. (Representational Image)

Add new wings to your entrepreneurial dreams

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,333.90 per ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.85 an ounce in New York.

Gold falls Rs 100 on subdued jewellers' buying

NREGA may be crucial for Modi government’s efforts to quell farm distress. (Photo: File | PTI)

Budget 2019: Govt faces hard choice of 9 pc growth or 2 pc decline on MGNREGA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

Professionals who want to work in a professional environment: doctors

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shocking Samsung confession causes Galaxy Fold cancellation fears

A Samsung head has revealed that that they are nowhere close to resolving the problems which forced them to pull the Galaxy Fold from being launched in April.
 

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Scary warning issued for 1.4 billion Apple iOS users

Cellbrite can perform a “full file system extraction on any iOS device".
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold falls Rs 100 on subdued jewellers' buying

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,333.90 per ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.85 an ounce in New York.

Rupee slips 9 paise against dollar in early trade

Rupee opened weak at 69.87 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.89.

Sensex drops over 150 points; Nifty below 11,800

The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 50.20 points, or 0.42 per cent, down at 11,773.10.

Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off

Oil prices have climbed 3.4 per cent since Thursday’s attacks.

FPIs remain net buyers in June, invest Rs 11,132 cr

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in a net sum of Rs 1,517.12 crore into equities and Rs 9,615.64 crore into debt during June 3-14, the data showed. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham