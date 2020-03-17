 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: NZ unveils stimulus package
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Business Market 17 Mar 2020 Rupee continues to t ...
Business, Market

Rupee continues to trade above 74 against dollar

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 10:51 am IST
Investor sentiments recovered after Reserve Bank hinted at a rate cut at the next Monetary Policy Committee meet on April 3: Forex traders
Representative Image (PTI)
 Representative Image (PTI)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 25 paise to 74 against the US dollar in early trade on tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities and the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity enhancing measures.

Forex traders said investor sentiments recovered after the Reserve bank on monday hinted at a rate cut at the next Monetary policy committee (MPC) meet on april 3 and announced more liquidity enhancing measures.

 

The RBI announced another round of USD 2 billion dollar-rupee swap on march 23 and up to Rs 1 lakh crore of long-term repo operations as and when required.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 74.16, then gained further ground and touched a high of 74.00 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 25 paise over its previous close.

On monday, rupee had settled at 74.25 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy, forex traders said.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has topped 7,000.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 407.89 points higher at 31,797.96 and Nifty up by 118.45 points at 9,315.85.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 3,809.93 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.90 per cent to USD 30.62 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.03 per cent lower at 98.04.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.23 per cent in morning trade.

...
Tags: rupee against us dollar, indian stock market, indian rupee, dollar market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Rupee reclaims lost ground, spurts 36 paise in mid-session
Amid fears of coronavirus-led slowdown, rupee weakens further to 74

Latest From Business

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty touches 9,300

Representative Image (PTI)

RBI to provide liquidity to Yes Bank, if needed

Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. (IMAGE- AP/PTI)

Airlines will soon go bankrupt over coronavirus: CAPA

Representative Image (PTI)

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354 cr to govt in AGR dues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty touches 9,300

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex crashes over 2,900 points, Nifty below 9,300-mark

Representative Image (PTI)

Coronavirus jolts global stock markets

A man stands in the viewing stock gallery (Image- AP)

Gold prices jump in early trade

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex rallies 1,325 pts; Nifty reclaims 9,900

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham