Sensex rallies 175 points to hit record high; Nifty tests 12,100

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 10:17 am IST
After starting significantly higher, the Sensex pared gains to trade 15.33 points or 0.04 per cent up at 41,025.04.
 Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.01 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahirdra, TCS, Bajaj Auto and SBI. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 175 points to hit its record high of 41,185.03 in opening session on Monday tracking global euphoria over the US-China trade deal.

After starting significantly higher, the 30-share index pared gains to trade 15.33 points or 0.04 per cent up at 41,025.04. Similarly, the broader Nifty was trading 5.75 points or 0.05 per cent up at 12,092.45.

 

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.01 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahirdra, TCS, Bajaj Auto and SBI.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the top loser, shedding up to 1.57 per cent. Yes Bank, HUL, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 428 points, or 1.05 per cent, higher at 41,009.71, while the Nifty settled 114.90 points, or 0.96 per cent, higher at 12,086.70.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 115.70 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 384.92 crore, data available with stock exchange showed on Friday.

According to traders, an agreement between the US and China over trade tariffs has enthused global investors.

The two countries have reached a historic agreement on a phase one trade deal reaching a big breakthrough in the over 18-month-long bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies that threatened to roil the global economy.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a flat note.

Back home, market participants are eyeing announcement of wholesale inflation later in the day, traders said.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.34 per cent to USD 65 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 6 paise to 70.77 in morning session.

...
