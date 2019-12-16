Business Market 16 Dec 2019 Sensex ends 71 point ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends 71 points lower; FMCG, energy stocks slide

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Losses in FMCG, auto, energy and select banking stocks eroded the gains with Sensex settling 70.99 points down at 40,938.72.
ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.97 per cent, followed by Tata Steel 1.80 per cent, HUL 1.57 per cent, Vedanta 1.44 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.37 per cent and M&M 1.35 per cent. (Photo: File)
 ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.97 per cent, followed by Tata Steel 1.80 per cent, HUL 1.57 per cent, Vedanta 1.44 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.37 per cent and M&M 1.35 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex ended 71 points lower at 40,938.72 on Monday, dragged by losses in energy, FMCG and auto stocks amid weak macroeconomic numbers.

The 30-share BSE barometer had opened higher and hit a lifetime high of 41,185.03 points in the opening session.

 

Losses in FMCG, auto, energy and select banking stocks eroded the gains later with Sensex settling 70.99 points or 0.17 per cent down at 40,938.72.

The broader NSE Nifty finished 32.75 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 12,053.95 as 37 of its components declined.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.97 per cent, followed by Tata Steel 1.80 per cent, HUL 1.57 per cent, Vedanta 1.44 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.37 per cent and M&M 1.35 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS rallied 2.70 per cent, Tech Mahindra 1.60 per cent, HCL Tech 1.57 per cent, HDFC 0.83 per cent and Kotak Bank 0.73 per cent.

According to traders, an agreement between the US and China over trade tariffs enthused global investors earlier in the day, but release of weak macro numbers dampened the market sentiment.

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 0.58 per cent in November, as against 0.16 per cent in October due to increase in prices of food articles.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading significantly higher.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar to 71.01 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading flat at USD 65.23 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

I admit that the payments which had to go the compensation head have not been given for two months slot, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Centre will not renege on GST compensations: Sitharaman

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi rose by Rs 50 with strong global prices and rupee depreciation against the dollar, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Gold prices up Rs 50, silver gains Rs 234

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hoped for the US-China truce on trade tariffs, announced over the weekend, would last as he pitched for coordinated efforts to push global growth like those after the 2008 financial crisis. (Photo: File)

RBI saw slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting interest rates from Feb: Das

As per the finance ministry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet stakehokder groups of 'New Economy: Start-ups, Fintech and Digital Sector' on Monday morning, and financial sector and capital market representatives later in the day. (Photo: File | ANI)

FM Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget meetings with stakeholders beginning today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold prices up Rs 50, silver gains Rs 234

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi rose by Rs 50 with strong global prices and rupee depreciation against the dollar, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Sentiment likely to remain positive

Public sector banks (PSBs) rallied today after reports suggested that the government is considering increasing the government bond investment limit of foreign por-tfolio investors (FPIs) to at least 10 per cent of the outstanding, from 6 per cent now, with an aim to incorporate local bonds into global bond indices.

Momentum likely to continue, say experts

Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, Coal India, Vedanta, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and Hindalco were major gainers among the Nifty stocks.

Sensex, Nifty gain ahead of macro data; Tata Motors rallies 7 per cent

Tata Motors was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.17 per cent, followed by Yes Bank 5.96 per cent, Vedanta 3.68 per cent, Tata Steel 3.29 per cent, SBI 2.91 per cent and Kotak Bank 1.76 per cent. (Photo: File)

Sensex jumps over 150 points; Nifty above 11,950

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rallying up to 4.32 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, SBI and Sun Pharma. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham