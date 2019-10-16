Business Market 16 Oct 2019 Sensex rises for 4th ...
Business, Market

Sensex rises for 4th straight session, up 93 points

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
The broader NSE Nifty rose 35.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 11,464.
Mumbai: Rising for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 93 points on Wednesday, driven by finance and energy stocks amid mixed global cues.

After swinging 250 points in a volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 92.90 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 38,598.99. It hit an intra-day high of 38,666.38 and a low of 38,416.67.

 

The broader NSE Nifty rose 35.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 11,464.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Yes Bank, HDFC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ICICI Bank and RIL, rising up to 3.57 per cent.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Asian Paints, NTPC, ITC, PowerGrid, SBI and Tata Motors fell up to 2.73 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while those in Shanghai settled in the red.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading lower in their respective early sessions on reports that Tuesday's talks brought British and European negotiators closer to a Brexit deal but failed to confirm an elusive breakthrough.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to 71.37 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17 per cent to USD 58.64 per barrel.

Tags: bse, sensex, nse, nifty, stock markets, share markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


