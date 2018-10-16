search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex continue its winning-run for third straight day, rises 300 points

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
The 30-share Sensex stayed in positive zone during the session and shuttled between 35,215.79 and 34,913.06.
The NSE Nifty after regaining the 10,600-mark hit a high of 10,604.90 on the back of widespread gains.
 The NSE Nifty after regaining the 10,600-mark hit a high of 10,604.90 on the back of widespread gains.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday surged 297 points to went past the key 35,000-level, continuing its winning-run for the third straight day amid optimism ahead of quarterly earnings from heavyweights and recovery in the rupee.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 25 paise to 73.58 (intra-day) against the US dollar in the forex market.

 

Besides, easing global crude prices and positive cues from Asian markets and a higher opening in european shares too fuelled the rally.

Brent was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 80.58 a barrel on Tuesday.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the positive zone during the session and shuttled between 35,215.79 and 34,913.06, before settling 297.38 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 35,162.48.

The NSE Nifty after regaining the 10,600-mark hit a high of 10,604.90 on the back of widespread gains, and finally concluded 72.25 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 10,584.75.

Companies like Infosys and Hero MotoCorp are slated to announce their financial results on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 294.78 crore, while foreign institutional investors invested Rs 67.86 crore on Monday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

'We went Friday, Saturday, Sunday without any shootings and homicides,' New York Police Department chief James O'Neill told reporters. (Photo: File)
 

Rare condition making testicles vanish in the womb causes man to develop breasts

When he first visited the hospital doctors found that he had intersexuality (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
 

World Spine Day: 8 simple ways to improve posture at work for healthy back

It is important to maintain a strong core to attain a good posture and strong core muscles keep your back healthy and resistant to pain and injury. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Spine Day: Teenage back pain can wreck long-term health, say experts

Children and teenagers; can end up with chronic back pain for any number of reasons, including injuries from sports or stressing overly flexible joints. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold prices turn soft on weak demand from local jewellers

Globally, gold fell by 0.07 per cent to USD 1,226.90 an ounce and silver by 0.20 per cent to USD 14.73 an ounce in Singapore. (Representational Images)

Sensex reclaims 35,000-mark; rises over 200 points on earnings optimism

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained almost 219 points to reclaim the 35,000-mark in early trade on Tuesday as investors widened their positions ahead of quarterly earnings from some bluechip companies amid positive Asian cues. (Photo: AP)

Sensex extends gains in choppy trade; up 132 points despite weak macro data

BSE Sensex settled 131.52 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 34,865.10. (Photo: PTI)

Gold futures rise 0.38 per cent on fresh bets

Globally, gold rose USD 4, or 0.33 per cent to USD 1,222.50 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex slips 71 points on negative economic data, weak rupee

The 30-share barometer pushed lower by 70.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 34,662.73.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham