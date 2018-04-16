search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex pares some losses to reclaim 34,000; Nifty above 10,400

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
The 30-share index was trading lower by 77.41 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 34,115.24.
Major losers were Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC and SBI.
 Major losers were Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC and SBI.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex trimmed some early losses tracking caution in other Asian markets after a US-led strike on Syrian targets fuelled fresh geopolitical concerns.

The 30-share index was trading lower by 77.41 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 34,115.24 at 1200 hrs, led by selling on IT, energy, consumer durables, telecom, auto, banking, oil and gas counters.

 

IT heavyweight Infosys fell over 3 per cent on lower-than-expected margin guidance for fiscal year 2018-19. The IT major, however, met market expectations on financial numbers for the January-March quarter (Q4) results on Friday.

Healthcare, FMCG and capital goods stocks saw buying interest. The broader Nifty was trading above 10,400-level at 10,467.90, down 12.70 points, or 0.12 per cent. Major losers were Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC and SBI.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 399.59 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 306.05 crore last Friday, provisional data showed.

Most Asian markets were trading lower. US stocks fell last Friday as weakness in shares of banks and finance firms added to the political and trade tensions weighing on the market.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Class 6 student in Pakistan dies while playing 'face-slapping' game

Nobody came to his aid and shifted him to the nearby hospital while the rescue team also arrived late after a delay of half an hour (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man builds a functional 'Gundam' inspired giant robot with an arm cannon

It contains a cockpit with monitors and levers for the pilot to control the robot’s arms and legs.
 

Here are seemingly 'healthy' hygiene practices that do more harm than good

Hot showers deprive skin of protective oils and this is why keeping it short is advisable (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Will always fight for my father: Saina Nehwal after CWG 2018 gold

People have written that I put my dad first but it’s not the case otherwise I wouldn’t have won medals for my country,” an emotional Saina said after beating compatriot and top seed PV Sindhu in the final of Commonwealth Games 2018. (Photo: Twitter / Saina Nehwal)
 

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals how 'bad' his back injury is after CSK lose against KXIP

“It’s (back) bad. How bad it is, I don’t know,” said MS Dhoni during his post-match interview. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Number of retail investors in SBI jumps, stock hits 52-week low

The latest shareholding pattern of State Bank of India for January-March 2018 period shows retail investors and mutual funds bought shares as the bank’s equity shares touched a new 52-week low in March 2018.

UCO Bank tanks 18 pc after CBI books ex-CMD in Rs 621-cr fraud case

Shares of UCO Bank plunged nearly 18 per cent in morning trade.

Gold futures rise 0.36 per cent on global cues

Globally, gold rose 0.05 per cent to USD 1,346.10 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex tanks 293 points on weak Asian cues, Infosys falls 4 per cent

The NSE Nifty was lower by 84.25 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 10,396.35.

Rupee falls 20 paise against US dollar in early trade

A weak dollar against major global currencies capped some losses. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham