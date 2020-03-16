 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Business Market 16 Mar 2020 Sensex tanks over 2, ...
Business, Market

Sensex tanks over 2,000 pts in global equity carnage; Nifty gives up 9,400

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 10:30 am IST
The rupee too depreciated 41 paise to 74.16 against US dollar in morning session
Representative Image (PTI)
Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 2,000 points and the Nifty gave up the 9,400 level in opening session on Monday after the Federal Reserve's rate cut fanned concerns over the impact of Covid-19 on world economy.

The rupee too depreciated 41 paise to 74.16 against US dollar in morning session.

 

Resuming its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex sank 2004.20 points or 5.88 per cent to 32,099.28 in morning session.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 596.25 points, or 5.99 per cent, to 9,358.95.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer recovered over 5,380 points from its intra-day low of 29,388.97, ending 1,325.34 points or 4.04 per cent higher at 34,103.48. The Nifty settled 365.05 points, or 3.81 per cent, up at 9,955.20.

All Sensex components were trading in the red. IndusInd Bank was the top loser, tanking up to 12 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Titan, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance.

According to traders, volatility heightened in global markets as US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut stoked concerns over an impending economic recession.

Faced with a growing economic shutdown amid the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the US Fed on Sunday made its second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks, cutting the benchmark borrowing rate to a range of 0-0.25 percent, where it was during the 2008 global financial crisis.

US stock futures fell sharply after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it is closely monitoring the current global situation and assured that it will take all steps to keep markets adequately liquid and stable.

Further, Bank of Japan (BOJ) convened an emergency policy meeting after the Fed rate cut. A BOJ statement said the meeting was to discuss monetary control matters based on recent economic and financial developments."

Japan's Nikkei was the sole Asian benchmark that did not lose ground early Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi fell up to 2 per cent.

Incessant foreign fund outflow also kept market participants on edge, traders said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 6,027.58 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures plunged over 2.98 per cent to USD 32.84 per barrel.

Covid-19 has claimed over 6,000 lives and infected more than 1,62,000 people across the globe.

The number of infected cases in the country stood at 110 on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Tags: sensex bse, bank nifty, global stock markets, sensex fall
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


