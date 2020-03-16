 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Business Market 16 Mar 2020 Multiplex operator s ...
Business, Market

Multiplex operator shares dropped, PVR, INOX leisure plunge up to 19 pc

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
PVR tumbled 18.85 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 1,045.85, and INOX Leisure plunged 14.77 per cent to hit its day's low on the BSE
Multiplex chain PVR cinemas on Thursday made the announcement to close down theatres in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. (PTI)
 Multiplex chain PVR cinemas on Thursday made the announcement to close down theatres in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. (PTI)

New Delhi: Shares of multiplex operators on Monday fell sharply by up to 19 per cent after various states announced closure of cinema halls till March 31 in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

PVR tumbled 18.85 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 1,045.85, and INOX Leisure plunged 14.77 per cent to hit its day's low of Rs 270 on the BSE.

 

In view of coronavirus threat, several states have announced to close cinema halls till March 31.

The move will hit business of mutiplex operators which dent their profitability in days to come, traders said.

The number of infected cases in the country stood at 110 on Monday, as per the health ministry.

...
Tags: pvr cinemas, cinema halls, inox cinemas, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus impact
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

PVR cinemas in Delhi, Kerala, Jammu closed till March 31

Latest From Business

Representative Image (PTI)

Investments in Yes Bank for financial stability in system, not RoI: SBI chief

Representative Image (AP)

Yes Bank to be excluded from Nifty 50, Nifty bank from Mar 19

A man stands in the viewing stock gallery (Image- AP)

Coronavirus jolts global stock markets

Representative Image (PTI)

Gold prices jump in early trade



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Yes Bank to be excluded from Nifty 50, Nifty bank from Mar 19

Representative Image (AP)

Sensex tanks over 2,000 pts in global equity carnage; Nifty gives up 9,400

Representative Image (PTI)

Coronavirus jolts global stock markets

A man stands in the viewing stock gallery (Image- AP)

Gold prices jump in early trade

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex rallies 1,325 pts; Nifty reclaims 9,900

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham