Sensex retreats from record, slips 72 points

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
NSE Nifty slips from record but managed to close above crucial 10,700 mark, down 41.10 points.
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex shed 72 points on Tuesday after three straight record-setting sessions on emergence of profit-booking and weak macroeconomic data.

Sentiment turned weak after data released after market hours on Monday showed that the country's trade deficit, or difference between imports and exports, reached USD 14.88 billion in December, up about 41 per cent year-on-year, as crude oil and gold import bill inflated.

 

The BSE 30-share barometer, after a higher start at 34,877.71, advanced to 34,936.03 in morning trade on continued buying by investors driven by encouraging quarterly earnings.

However, across-the-board profit booking at record levels pulled it down to a low of 34,735.55. It finally settled 72.46 points, or 0.21 per cent lower at 34,771.05.

The gauge had gained 410.44 points in the previous three sessions and closed at an all-time high of 34,843.51 on Monday.

The wider NSE Nifty too slipped from record but managed to close above the crucial 10,700 mark at 10,700.45 points, down 41.10 points or 0.38 per cent.

It shuttled between 10,762.35 and 10,687.85 during the session.

On Monday, it had closed at a new life-time high of 10,741.55.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




