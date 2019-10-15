Business Market 15 Oct 2019 Sensex spurts 292 po ...
Business, Market

Sensex spurts 292 points; auto, metal stocks drive rally

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
After soaring 421 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 291.62 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 38,506.09.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti, rising up to 3.79 per cent.
Mumbai: Extending its gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied about 292 points on Tuesday driven by gains mainly in auto, metal and banking stocks.

After soaring 421 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 291.62 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 38,506.09. It hit an intra-day high of 38,635.19 and a low of 38,238.27.

 

The broader NSE Nifty too rose 87.15 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 11,428.30.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra fell up to 2.53 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong ended in the red, while those in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher.

Exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note after European Union's top Brexit negotiator hinted at the possibility of a deal this week.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 24 paise to 71.48 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.75 per cent to USD 58.31 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


