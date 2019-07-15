Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Business Market 15 Jul 2019 Sensex jumps over 25 ...
Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 250 points; Infosys rallies 5 per cent

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 10:07 am IST
The 30-share index, however, gave up some gains to trade 164.84 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 38,901.07.
The broader Nifty rose 46.95 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,599.45.
 The broader Nifty rose 46.95 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,599.45.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 250 points in opening trade on Monday driven by gains in index heavyweight Infosys, amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index, however, gave up some gains to trade 164.84 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 38,901.07 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 46.95 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,599.45.

 

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, after the IT major came out with its June quarter results post market hours on Friday. The company posted better-than-expected 5.3 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit, and raised revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal.

Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, M&M and Bajaj Auto also rose up to 3.88 per cent.

On the other hand, L&T, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC and PowerGrid fell up to 1.10 per cent.

Besides the rally in Infosys shares, firm global cues too drove investor sentiment here, traders said.

Market it also awaiting wholesale price index (WPI) data, scheduled to be released later in the day.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge settled 86.88 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 38,736.23; and the broader NSE Nifty dropped 30.40 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,552.50.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 850.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 940.12 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to 68.55 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.12 per cent lower at 66.64 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Maximum benefits of upto Rs 2 lakh offered on the Elantra midsize sedan.

Hyundai July 2019 offers with savings of nearly a lakh on Grand i10

Easing crude oil prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

Rupee rises 16 paise against dollar in early trade

Intaglio printing based identification marks for helping the visually challenged in identification of banknotes denomination are present in the notes of Rs 100 and above.

RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

The GDP figures are within the government's target range of 6.0-6.5 per cent for the whole year.

China GDP growth slows to 6.2 per cent in second quarter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning Apple iPhone design finally taking shape

Apple has completed work on a new front-facing camera lens that will allow it to significantly reduce its TrueDepth camera array and thereby succeed in reducing the size of the notch. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Students flocking in the nation to watch Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'; see pics

Kids watch Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 in theatres.
 

Apple iPhone XR India huge slashed prices revealed; grab it right now

Priced at Rs 49,999, the iPhone XR is available in six wonderful colours — Black, White, Coral, Yellow, Blue and (Product) Red.
 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Will income tax filing deadline be extended from July 31?

CBDT has issued a notice dated June 4, 2019 extending the due date for employers to file their TDS returns from June 30 to July 10.
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Q1 earnings to drive market

Investors will now focus on the upcoming quarter result, where expectation remains to be muted cautioning investors.

Discount brokers race ahead of other players

The financial performance of the sector is expected to remain under stress as traditional brokers like Axis Securities and Angel Broking have moved to fixed/subscription based business models.

Nine of top-10 firms lose Rs 88,609 cr in m-cap

HDFC Bank's valuation plummeted Rs 22,395.4 crore to Rs 6,54,084.95 crore.

Q1 earnings, macro data to drive markets this week: Analysts

Markets may also react to macroeconomic data released after market hours Friday.

FPIs remain net buyers in July so far, infuse Rs 3,551 cr in Indian markets

As per the latest depositories data, FPIs withdrew a net sum of Rs 4,953.77 crore from equities during July 1-12, but poured in a net Rs 8,504.78 crore into the debt market, translating into a cumulative net investment of Rs 3,551.01 crore. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham