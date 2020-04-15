Business Market 15 Apr 2020 Sensex surges over 6 ...
Business, Market

Sensex surges over 600 pts; Nifty above 9,100 level

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 5 per cent
BSE Tower. (PTI Photo)
 BSE Tower. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 600 points in opening trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T even as concerns over coronavirus-led economic blow mounted.

After hitting a high of 31,400.36, the 30-share index was trading 639.83 points or 2.08 per cent higher at 31,329.85.

 

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 187.20 points, or 2.08 per cent, up at 9,181.05.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 5 per cent, followed by L&T, HUL, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company said it will raise Rs 9,000 crore through an NCD sale this week to refinance the existing high-cost rupee debt.

On the other hand, ONGC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and Titan were the laggards.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE barometer ended 469.60 points or 1.51 per cent lower at 30,690.02, while the Nifty dropped 118.05 points or 1.30 per cent to 8,993.85.

Market remained closed on Tuesday for Ambedkar Jayanti.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market in the last trading session, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 1,243.74 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

The government, after market hours on Monday, notified Mauritius as an "eligible country", enabling its investment entities to register as Category-I FPIs with lower KYC requirements.

Experts said that considering the size of investment in Indian capital market by overseas entities from Mauritius, this is a welcome move.

According to traders, positive cues on the FPI front and stock-specific action pulled the market higher. However, concerns over the spike in Covid-19 cases and an extension in the nationwide lockdown in the country kept investors cautious.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 377 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 19 lakh, with over 1.2 lakh deaths.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher in overnight trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.35 per cent to USD 30 per barrel.

...
Tags: broader nifty. sensex, indian stock markets, bombay stock market, coronavirus impact, covid 19 india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex ends 470 points lower, Nifty below 9,000 mark
Sensex rallies over 1,265 pts; Nifty reclaims 9,100 level

Latest From Business

Hindalco industries. (PTI Photo)

Hindalco shares jump 9 percent after Aleris deal

Farm workers carry maize corn at a village on the outskirts. India permits resumption of some industries in rural areas from April 20. (PTI Photo)

Government permits resumption of some industries in rural areas from April 20

Indian rupee appreciated by 25 paise to 76.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Rupee rises 25 paise to 76.02 against US dollar

Tirupur hosiery hub have been asked to come out with a phased resumption plan. (PTI Photo)

Tirupur export units asked to chalk out phased resumption plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Asian Markets sink amid recession fears

Asia markets subdued despite Wall Street rally. (AP Photo)

Asian markets rise on positive Chinese trade data

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm. Asia markets higher as China trade data beats forecasts. (AP Photo)

Sensex ends 470 points lower, Nifty below 9,000 mark

BSE tower. (PTI Photo)

Rupee settles on flat note at 76.27 against US dollar

A customer exchanges currency at a forex bureau. (PTI Photo)

Oil prices bounce higher after top producers agree record output cut

Oil prices climbs after top producers agree record output cut. (AFP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham