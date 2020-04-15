Business Market 15 Apr 2020 Sensex ends 310 poin ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends 310 points lower; Nifty below 9,000 mark

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking around 6 per cent
BSE Tower. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The Sensex dropped over 310 points on Wednesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank, as global markets tanked on bleak economic outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After gyrating over 1,346 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 310.21 points or 1.01 per cent lower at 30,379.81. It hit an intra-day high of 31,568.36 and a low of 30,222.07.

 

Similarly, the NSE Nifty settled 68.55 points, or 0.76 per cent, down at 8,925.30.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking around 6 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, HUL, HCL Tech, ITC and Nestle India were among the gainers.

Despite opening on a positive note, domestic stocks gave up all gains in a highly volatile session following negative sentiment in global equities amid projections of major slump in economic growth, traders said.

The IMF on Tuesday slashed India's projected GDP growth to 1.9 per cent in 2020 from 5.8 per cent in January, as the global economy is seen hitting the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.

On the currency front, the rupee tumbled 17 paise at an all-time low of 76.44 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 4.43 per cent to USD 28.29 per barrel.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended significantly lower. Stock exchanges in Europe too opened in the red.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 377 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 19 lakh, with over 1.2 lakh deaths.

Tags: broader nifty. sensex, indian stock markets, bombay stock market, coronavirus impact, covid 19 india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


