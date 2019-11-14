Business Market 14 Nov 2019 Market turns jittery ...
Business, Market

Market turns jittery on weak macro data, global cues

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 10:19 am IST
After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned choppy to trade 54.61 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 40,061.45.
The broader NSE Nifty slipped 33.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,807.25.
 The broader NSE Nifty slipped 33.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,807.25.

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a volatile note on Thursday as weak domestic macroeconomic data and negative cues from global markets kept investors on edge.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned choppy to trade 54.61 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 40,061.45. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 33.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,807.25.

 

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, ONGC and HUL, shedding up to 3.34 per cent. On the other hand, Infosys, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.13 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex settled 229.02 points, or 0.57 points, lower at 40,116.06. Likewise, the Nifty dropped 73 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 11,840.45.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 584.92 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 890.03 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to traders, investors have turned jittery on account of weak macro numbers and negative global cues. Retail price based consumer inflation spiked to 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in October on costlier food items, reducing the headroom for a rate cut by the RBI in its monetary policy due next month.

"Weak economic data has alerted the market to turn cautious," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

GDP data is also likely to be released by the end of the month, the expectation for which has worsened below 5 per cent noted in Q1FY20, he said, adding that the central bank is unlikely to change its monetary policy soon.

Market players are now awaiting wholesale inflation numbers, scheduled to be released later in the day.

Globally, Hang Seng and Nikkei were trading up to 0.92 per cent lower amid concerns over political unrest in Hong Kong, while Shanghai Composite Index and Kospi were trading marginally higher.

Further, China's industrial output grew much slower than expected in October, as its trade war with the US weighed on its overall economy.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said the US economy is likely to continue to grow, but faces continued risks from the global slowdown and trade disputes.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 15 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 72.24 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.35 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Annual services output growth of 7.2 per cent in the third quarter was near the weakest level since the global financial crisis.

Jobs at risk as China’s services sector feels heat of trade war

Overall market sentiment remains weak on account of weak macro numbers and negative global cues, forex traders said.

Rupee depreciates 15 paise against US dollar

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi says wants to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee depreciates 15 paise against US dollar

Overall market sentiment remains weak on account of weak macro numbers and negative global cues, forex traders said.

Sensex tumbles 229 points as weak macro data, rupee woes weigh

The broader NSE Nifty fell 73 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 11,840.45.

Rupee slips below 72-mark against US dollar

According to the Central Statistics Office data, 4.3 per cent contraction is the lowest in 2011-12 series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which was unveiled in May 2017.

Oil slips as US-China trade deal hopes dwindle

Traders are now eyeing next month’s meeting between the OPEC and Russia to determine if the group would deepen output cuts to prop up prices. (Photo: Twitter)

Sensex, Nifty start on tepid note on weak global cues

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 9.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,922.85.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham