Business Market 14 Oct 2021 September retail sal ...
Business, Market

September retail sales near pre-pandemic levels

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETA G
Published Oct 14, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 1:35 am IST
According to the Retailers Association of India, retail sales in September 2021 were at 96 % of the pre-pandemic levels of September 2019
All the categories of consumer goods have recorded positive growth when compared to September 2020. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 All the categories of consumer goods have recorded positive growth when compared to September 2020. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Chennai: With festive cheer spreading, retail sales in September grew faster compared to the same month last year and was closer to the pre-pandemic level in September 2019.

According to the Retailers Association of India, retail sales in September 2021 were at 96 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels of September 2019. Last month saw a 26 per cent rise in sales over September 2020.

 

All the categories of consumer goods have recorded positive growth when compared to September 2020. In August, sports goods and jewellery were lagging behind.

When compared to September 2019, categories like consumer durables & electronics, food & groceries and quick service restaurants (QSR) have fully recovered and are indicating double-digit growth on pre-pandemic levels.

Sports goods and apparel & clothing have also started to pick up pace as socialising and offices have resumed and some level of normalcy has returned. However, categories such as beauty and wellness, which include salons, footwear and jewellery are yet to catch up to the pre-Covid-19 levels.

 

In August, food & grocery and QSR were the only two categories to record positive growth over pre-pandemic levels. “The retail sector has started showing signs of recovery with businesses indicating sales that are almost equal to the pre-pandemic levels. With consumer sentiments looking up, Dussehra and Diwali could well be the turnaround time for retail businesses,” Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India said.

Emkay Global Financial Services too found a sharp uptick in retail, led by reopening and pent-up demand: Jewellery, QSR and apparel retail have seen stronger recovery.

 

...
Tags: retail sales
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

Tata Motors plans to invest $2 billion in the division and release 10 EV models over the next five years.

Tata Group Stocks Rally over multiple deals

BSE's Sensex gained 452 points or 0.75 per cent to close at a new all-time high of 60737.05. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nifty closes above 18K, BSE m-cap hits Rs 2.7 L cr

The basic customs duty on crude palm oil, crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil has been reduced from 2.5 per cent to nil.

Edible oil duties slashed to curb prices

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

No shortage of anything; reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Sitharaman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Shares of PSU banks gain

All but one stocks on the Nifty PSU Bank gained on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Realty stocks jump on short covering

Analysts expect real estate sales to pick up pace in the festive season (Photo: AFP/File)

Inflation eases in August to 5.3%

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. — DC file photo

Diamond prices go up as jewellery demand rises

Prices of both rough and polished diamonds had remained stable in the pandemic-hit 2020 despite a fall in demand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

TV prices to go up from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets

Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->