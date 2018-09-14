search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex climbs 300 points on positive economic data, rupee recovery

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 10:07 am IST
NSE index Nifty was trading above the 11,400-mark, up 84.90 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 11,454.80.
The 30-share barometer pushed higher by 318.85 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 38,036.81.
 The 30-share barometer pushed higher by 318.85 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 38,036.81.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 38,000-mark by surging over 300 points in opening trade on Friday on heavy buying by domestic institutional investors as the industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July and retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low.

The 30-share barometer pushed higher by 318.85 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 38,036.81. The gauge had risen 304.83 points in the previous session on Wednesday.

 

Sectoral indices were green across the board, with metal, power, PSU, realty and oil and gas stocks posting sizeable gains of up to 1.66 per cent. The NSE index Nifty was trading above the 11,400-mark, up 84.90 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 11,454.80.

Buying activity picked momentum after data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday showed that industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July, while retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August.

The rupee's recovery by 50 paise to 71.68 against the dollar in early trade on the government's assurance that all steps would be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to unreasonable levels also added to the momentum.

PowerGrid, emerged top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3 per cent, followed by Yes Bank at 2.11 per cent.

Other big gainers that lifted both the key indices were Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, SBI, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, NTPC, ICICI Banak, Coal India and Tata Steel.

However, stocks of software exporters such as Wipro, Infosys and TCS were under pressure after the rupee continued its recovery against the dollar.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, picking up shares worth a net of Rs 541.44 crore on Wednesday.

However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) gave up shares worth a net of Rs 1,086.39 crore, provisional data showed. Stock exchanges remained closed Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Most other Asian markets too were in a better shape, tracking positive cues from Wall Street on optimism over China-US trade talks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.79 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.97 per cent in their early deals. Shanghai Composite Index, however, was down 0.26 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 0.57 per cent higher on Thursday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iOS 12 available 3 days before launch date; Know the trick

iOS 12 brings a lot of under-the-hood improvements and as well as nifty new features.
 

Vistara rolls out complimentary in-flight entertainment across its flight network

Vistara's IFE comes with a content-rich multimedia library of over 70 hours of top-notch Bollywood and Hollywood entertainment of various genres. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bappa comes home in taxis and cars

The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Thursday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Photo: AP)
 

Sonam says Anand tried to hook her up with friend, answers queries on sex life

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was all over for almost a week in May.
 

Dad 'high on drugs' shoots and kills his six-month-old baby as wife refused him sex

A 22. gauge pistol was found tucked down the back of a sofa in the family’s living room, along with several rounds of ammunition. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee strengthens by 50 paise against dollar in early trade

Rupee is trading at 71.68 against the dollar in early trade in the forex market. (Photo: PTI)

Petrol price touches Rs 81 mark, diesel crosses Rs 73 in Delhi

Petrol price on Thursday touched the Rs 81 per litre mark in Delhi while diesel rates crossed Rs 73 as the potent combination of a depreciating rupee and rising crude oil rates continued to push fuel prices higher.

Investor wealth zooms Rs 12 lakh crore so far in FY 2018-19

Investor wealth surged over Rs 12 lakh crore so far during 2018-19 fiscal driven by robust stock market sentiment during which the BSE benchmark index soared more than 14 per cent. (Photo: AP)

Market dip wipes out Rs 4 lakh crore in 2 days

According to it, the actions of emerging market central banks have largely been counter cyclical with the notable exceptions of Argentina and Turkey.

Investors become poorer by over Rs 4 lakh crore in 2 days of market crash

As stock markets continued to face heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday, investors became poorer by more than Rs 4.14 lakh crore in two days of trading. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham