50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Market 14 May 2020 Market trades lower; ...
Business, Market

Market trades lower; Sensex falls over 600 points, Nifty below 9,300

PTI
Published May 14, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Updated May 14, 2020, 10:49 am IST
NTPC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking around 4 percent
Sensex slips over 600 points, Nifty below 9,300 level. (PTI Photo)
 Sensex slips over 600 points, Nifty below 9,300 level. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex slumped over 600 points in opening session on Thursday dragged by losses in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak cues from global markets.

Further, investors are weighing Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the first set of components of the Rs 20-lakh-crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package, analysts said.

 

Markets are disappointed because the immediate spend out of the big government fiscal stimulus is relatively small, and there are doubts on whether economic growth will revive soon and in proportion to the large size of the stimulus, they noted.

After touching a low of 31,344.50, the 30-share index pared some early losses to trade 410.12 points or 1.28 per cent lower at 31,598.49.

Similarly, NSE Nifty tumbled 115.55 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 9,268.

NTPC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking around 4 per cent, followed by Infosys, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, M&M, IndusInd Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were trading with gains.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 637.49 points or 2.03 per cent higher at 32,008.61, while the broader Nifty jumped 187 points, or 2.03 per cent, to finish at 9,383.55.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 283.43 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to Gaurav Dua, Sr VP, Head Capital Market Strategy and Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, equity markets are expected to appreciate the measures and not celebrate it with a big surge due to two key uncertainties - mechanism to fund the relief package, and quantum of immediate outflow from the government coffers.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses after the World Health Organization warned that the virus "may never go away".

On top of that, US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell warned of a "highly uncertain" outlook for the world's top economy.

On Wall Street, stock exchanges settled on a negative note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading flat at USD 29.19 per barrel.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003, according to the health ministry.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 43.47 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.97 lakh.

...
Tags: brent crude, bse, commodity markets, coronavirus pandemic fallout, economic stimulus package, lockdowns, nifty, nirmala sitharaman, nse, oil prices, rupee, rupee versus dollar, sensex, stock markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex rallies 637 pts on govt stimulus boost; banking stocks soar

Latest From Business

Coronavirus crisis continues to batter the U.S. labor market, with millions more Americans expected to have filed for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo)

US weekly jobless benefits to stay elevated as coronavirus layoffs widen

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him. (AFP Photo)

Accept loan repayment offer, close case against me: Vijay Mallya asks govt

Oil prices crept up on Thursday, supported by a surprise decline of U.S. crude inventories. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices edge higher on surprise US stock drawdown, but demand concerns linger



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil prices edge higher on surprise US stock drawdown, but demand concerns linger

Oil prices crept up on Thursday, supported by a surprise decline of U.S. crude inventories. (AFP Photo)

Sensex rallies 637 pts on govt stimulus boost; banking stocks soar

Sensex zooms over 1,400 pts on PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh cr economic booster. (PTI Photo)

Oil falls amid concerns about second wave of virus, rise in inventories

Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday . (AFP Photo)

Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections. (PTI Photo)

Oil slips amid supply glut, fears of second covid19 wave

Oil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of 2nd coronavirus wave. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham