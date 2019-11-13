Business Market 13 Nov 2019 Sensex, Nifty start ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty start on tepid note on weak global cues

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 10:11 am IST
The 30-share index pared gains to trade 19.98 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 40,365.06.
The broader NSE Nifty advanced 9.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,922.85.
 The broader NSE Nifty advanced 9.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,922.85.

Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a cautious note on Wednesday as weakness in global equities led by uncertainty over US-China trade deal and political unrest in Hong Kong kept investors on edge.

After jumping over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share index pared gains to trade 19.98 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 40,365.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 9.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,922.85.

 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, TCS, RIL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, HUL and HDFC Bank, rising up to 2.05 per cent. On the other hand, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC and ITC fell up to 1.37 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 21.47 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 40,345.08. Similarly, the Nifty closed with a gain of mere 5.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 11,913.45.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 664.20 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 245.06 crore, data available with stock exchange showed. Indian financial market will remain closed on Tuesday for "Guru Nanak Jayanti".

According to traders, weak factory output numbers and negative cues from other Asian equities weighed on investor sentiment. Showing signs of sluggishness in the economy, industrial production shrank by 4.3 per cent in September, registering the weakest performance in seven years due to output decline in manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, as per official data released on Monday.

According to the Central Statistics Office data, 4.3 per cent contraction is the lowest in 2011-12 series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which was unveiled in May 2017. The IIP had declined by 0.7 per cent in April, 2012.

Factory output, measured in terms of IIP, had expanded by 4.6 per cent in September 2018. Market is now awaiting cues from consumer price inflation data, which is scheduled to be released later in the day.

On the global front, spooking global investors, US President Donald Trump dubbed China a cheater on trade even as he seeks an initial settlement to calm an 18-month trade war, raising questions over the much-anticipated truce deal.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading up to 1.76 per cent lower amid political protests in Hong Kong. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note on Tuesday.

On the currency front, the rupee also depreciated 19 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.66 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.29 per cent to USD 61.88 per barrel. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock markek, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected.

Facebook messaging apps getting unified payment system

Traders are now eyeing next month’s meeting between the OPEC and Russia to determine if the group would deepen output cuts to prop up prices. (Photo: Twitter)

Oil slips as US-China trade deal hopes dwindle

Forex traders attribute the weakness in the forex market to weak factory output numbers and weak global cues.

Rupee depreciates 30 paise against US dollar

Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and private equity firm Varde Partners have submitted their bids for assets of debt-laden Reliance Communications.

Airtel submit bids for RCom spectrum; Jio seeks deadline extension by 10 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee depreciates 30 paise against US dollar

Forex traders attribute the weakness in the forex market to weak factory output numbers and weak global cues.

Gold down Rs 130 amid weak global trend

Gold prices continued the decline as US and China are moving closer to ink the interim trade deal in November.

Markets closed today on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.77 per cent, while the rupee settled at 71.46 to the dollar.

Experts maintain cautious stance

Private bank and disinvestment related stocks closed higher. The currency was at 71.45 and 10 years Bond Yield was at 6.56, which is negative for the market, if these hold at the same levels for the next few days, analysts said.

Market ends marginally higher; Yes Bank rallies 5 Per cent

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 5.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 11,913.45.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham