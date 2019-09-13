Business Market 13 Sep 2019 Sensex ends 281 poin ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends 281 points higher, Nifty above 11,000

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
After swinging 413 points, the 30-share index ended 280.71 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 37,384.99.
The broader NSE Nifty settled 93.10 points, or 0.85 per cent, higher at 11,075.90.
 The broader NSE Nifty settled 93.10 points, or 0.85 per cent, higher at 11,075.90.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 281 points on Friday, led by financial and IT stocks as hopes of another rate cut by RBI boosted investor sentiment.

After swinging 413 points, the 30-share index ended 280.71 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 37,384.99. It hit an intra-day high of 37,413.50 and low of 37,000.09. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 93.10 points, or 0.85 per cent, higher at 11,075.90.

 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, Infosys, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries, rising up to 2.72 per cent On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ITC and HUL were among the losers, shedding up to 1.41 per cent.

Domestic benchmarks rose amid hopes of another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next month, traders said.

According to official data released post market hours on Thursday, retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.21 per cent in August, while industrial production growth slowed to 4.3 per cent in July, raising chances of a rate cut by the central bank.

Positive cues from global markets too lifted benchmarks here, traders said. Bourses in Hong Kong and Japan ended significantly higher amid signs of easing trade war tensions between the US and China.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions after the European Central Bank on Thursday announced a massive package of rate cuts and economic stimulus.

The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.07 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 60.19 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading up at Rs 38,695 with a volatile rupee which witnessed correction in noon trading, said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

Gold rises Rs 70 to Rs 38,695 per 10 gm

CDEL's board of directors approved the sale of its Global Village Technology Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone for up to Rs 3,000 crore.

Deleveraging assets to ensure liquidity position of company: CCD

Terming India as a

Facebook global exec meets IT minister, discusses cross-border data flows

The central bank has already reduced the key policy rate four times in the current calendar year

RBI likely to go for further policy easing in Oct 4 meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
 

UN appoints veteran Indian officer to lead its mission in Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed a veteran Indian Army official as the head of the world body's observer mission in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. (Photo: Twitter/ @akbaruddinIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold rises Rs 70 to Rs 38,695 per 10 gm

Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading up at Rs 38,695 with a volatile rupee which witnessed correction in noon trading, said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

Crude oil futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for September contracts went up by Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,906 per barrel.

Market opens on a positive note; Yes Bank cracks 4 per cent

The broader Nifty slipped 4.95 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,977.85.

Rupee rises 26 paise to 70.88 against USD in early trade

Forex traders said, easing crude oil prices supported the local unit. (Photo: PTI)

Nifty likely to see upside bounce from the lows

The top losers were the BSE Auto, Telecom, Oil and Gas and Realty indices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham