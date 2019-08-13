Business Market 13 Aug 2019 Sensex drops over 20 ...
Business, Market

Sensex drops over 200 points; RIL soars 8 per cent

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 10:00 am IST
The 30-share index settled 254.55 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 37,581.91.
The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,109.65.
 The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,109.65.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and ITC, amid weak global cues.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), however, capped the losses on the index by rallying over 8 per cent. The 30-share index was trading 240.75 points or 0.64 per cent down at 37,341.16 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty fell 62.80 points or 0.57 per cent to 11,046.85 in morning trade.

 

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index settled 254.55 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 37,581.91. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,109.65. Financial markets were closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

Top losers in the Sensex pack during early trade included NTPC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, TechM, Infosys, PowerGrid, L&T and ITC, cracking up to 4.45 per cent.

On the other hand, RIL rallied to become the biggest gainer, after Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced plans to sell stakes in the firm's oil and chemicals business to Saudi oil giant Aramco and in fuel retail network to BP plc for Rs 1.15 lakh crore, and said its telecom unit Jio will begin offering fibre-based broadband services from next month.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Asian Paints were the other gainers, rising up to 2 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 203.73 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 606.92 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei were trading in significantly lower in their respective late morning sessions. On the other hand, bourses on Wall Street ended lower on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 30 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.08 in early session. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.15 per cent to trade at 58.49 per barrel. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit. (Photo: DC)

Rupee falls 38 paise; touches 71 level against US dollar

The XUV500 comes second with 1116 cars sold.

MG Hector beats Harrier, Jeep Compass, XUV500 in July 2019 sales

Pre-bookings already underway as first model rolls off the production line in Chennai.

First Hyundai Grand i10 Nios rolled out ahead of launch

Most start-ups provide an average of 10 jobs though the really successful ones provide jobs to hundreds if not thousands.

New wave Entrepreneurs creating jobs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Jaipur royal, Mewar-Udaipur royal family claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)
 

MG Hector beats Harrier, Jeep Compass, XUV500 in July 2019 sales

The XUV500 comes second with 1116 cars sold.
 

Leaked 2019 iPhone 11 points to something extraordinary

Could the iPhone Pro be a surprise? (Photo: BGR)
 

Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note to thank friends, fans and family for birthday love

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

The Apple foldable device will be unexpected. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil prices edge down as traders weigh slowing demand against supply curbs

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were USD 54.81 per barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent. (Photo: Twitter)

Gold retouches all-time high mark of Rs 38,470 on jewellers' buying

According to analysts, the rise in local demand, along with positive global trend, mainly led to the upward movement in gold prices.

A short but volatile week ahead

The stock market will be closed on Monday and Thursday for Bakri Id and Independence Day celebrations, and hence domestic markets would most likely take cues from the global markets on Tuesday.

Macro data, policy cues to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

Going ahead investors will closely monitor government measures on supporting growth and FPIs tax issues, said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

FPIs remain in sell-off mode, pull out Rs 9,197 cr in Aug so far

According to latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 11,134.60 from equities while pumping in Rs 1,937.54 into the debt segment during August 1-9. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham