 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa
 
Business Market 13 Mar 2020 Sensex rebound over ...
Business, Market

Sensex rebound over 4,400 pts from day's low; Nifty above 9,800

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2020, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
SBI was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 12 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, HDFC, Tata Steel and others
People walk past the BSE building as the Sensex plunges, in Mumbai. (Image- PTI)
 People walk past the BSE building as the Sensex plunges, in Mumbai. (Image- PTI)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded over 4,400 points from the day's lows and the broader Nifty reclaimed the 9,800 level in afternoon session on Friday as investors scrambled to buy stocks at hammered valuations.

Recovering from an intra-day low of 29,388.97, the BSE-share index was trading 949.11 points or 2.90 per cent higher at 33,727.25 at 1240 hours.

 

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 216.45 points, or 2.26 per cent, up at 9,806.60.

In opening session, both indices plunged over 10 per cent, hitting their lower circuit levels, as new coronavirus-led recession fears triggered panic selling in the market.

“Last time we had a circuit freeze and halt to trading on January 22, 2008, when the Sensex had its biggest loss (till then) of 1,408 points,” VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

SBI was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 12 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, HDFC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Asian Paints, TechM, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC were trading up to 4 per cent lower.

According to market participants, volatility heightened in global markets as benchmarks world over went into panic mode, insinuating a manic selloff.

Mild recovery was seen in other Asian bourses too with Shanghai down 1.23 per cent, Hong Kong 2.60 per cent, Seoul 6.08 per cent and Tokyo 3.43 per cent.

The rupee too witnessed a sharp recovery, appreciating 36 paise at 73.92 per US dollar (intra-day).

Brent crude oil futures surged 3.25 per cent to USD 34.42 per barrel.

Around 130,000 cases of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.

The total number of confirmed cases in India stood at 75, including 17 foreigners, as per health ministry officials.

...
Tags: sensex bse, nse nifty, bse index, benchmarks, stock markets, trading points, asian stock markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Trading resumes on stock exchanges; Sensex tanks over 3,300 pts
Sensex crashes over 2,700 pts; Nifty falls below 9,700

Latest From Business

Representative Image (PTI)

Oil rebounds, but still heads for biggest weekly loss in years

Representative Image (PTI)

Waive cancellation charges due to coronavirus situation: DGCA to airlines

Representative Image (PTI)

Rupee reclaims lost ground, spurts 36 paise in mid-session

Customers wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus are seen inside of an Apple shop in Beijing. (IMAGE- AFP)

Last of Apple's 42 stores in China reopen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sebi ready to tackle market volatility

Representative Image (PTI)

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore wiped out in stock market bloodbath

A cat reacts to the camera as Indians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, March. 12, 2020. Global shares plunged Thursday and Friday over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP) sank on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Trading resumes on stock exchanges; Sensex tanks over 3,300 pts

People watch share prices on a digital display on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai on March 12, 2020. (AFP)

Sensex crashes over 2,700 pts; Nifty falls below 9,700

PTI file photo

Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's

Represtative Image (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham