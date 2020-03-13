 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa
 
Business, Market

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore wiped out in stock market bloodbath

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Trading had to be stopped in NSE and BSE for 45 minutes as benchmarks hit 10% lower circuit
A cat reacts to the camera as Indians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, March. 12, 2020. Global shares plunged Thursday and Friday over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP) sank on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
 A cat reacts to the camera as Indians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, March. 12, 2020. Global shares plunged Thursday and Friday over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP) sank on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai:  Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore was wiped out in less than 15 minutes of trading on the stock exchanges on Friday, with the two benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, crashing over 10 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 3,380.59 points, or 10.31 per cent, to 29,397.55. It hit an intra-day low of 29,388.97, falling up to 3,389.17 points.

 

Trading was halted for 45 minutes in the early session after the index hit its lower circuit limit.

The BSE and NSE benchmark indices, however, pared most losses with the Sensex trading 835.40 points, or 2.55 per cent, lower at 31,942.74, and the Nifty was down 253.25 points or 2.64 per cent at 9,336.90 at 10.40 am.

The mayhem on Dalal Street eroded investor wealth worth Rs 12,92,479.88 crore, taking the total m-cap to Rs 1,12,78,172.75 crore on the BSE at 1020 hours.

The m-cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,25,70,652.63 crore at the end of trading on Thursday.

Traders said besides global selloff, incessant foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,475.29 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

On the BSE, 1,279 scrips declined, while 193 advanced and 40 remained unchanged.

Volatility heightened in global markets as benchmarks world over went into panic mode, insinuating a freakish selloff.

Bourses in Shanghai dropped over 3.32 per cent, Hong Kong 5.61 per cent, Seoul 7.58 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 7.97 per cent.

Wall Street lost 10 per cent in overnight trade.

More than 1,30,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.

The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 74, as per the health ministry.

...
Tags: stock market, bse, nse, sensex, nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


