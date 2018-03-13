search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex cautious on weak global cues; TCS cracks 5 per cent

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Sensex rose 44.58 points to 33,962.52 in early session. Nifty climbed 19.65 points to 10,441.05.
Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent. (Photo: AP)
 Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex turned choppy on tepid cues from overseas market, despite positive macroeconomic data and appreciating rupee.

The 30-share barometer rose 44.58 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 33,962.52 in early session. However, a weak trend in other Asian markets following negative lead from Wall Street, restricted the gains.

 

The gauge rallied 610.80 points in the previous session, logging its biggest single-day gain in two years.

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty climbed 19.65 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 10,441.05. Major gainers were Wipro, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, rising up to 2.15 per cent.

While, TCS, Coal India and NTPC were the top losers.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) cracked nearly 5 per cent after Tata Sons on Monday sold a 1.48 per cent stake in its flagship IT services firm to raise Rs 8,127 crore (USD 1.25 billion). Brokers said buying picked up on select counters on positive economic data.

Industrial production expanded to 7.5 per cent in January while retail inflation eased to 4.4 per cent in February, raising industry clamour for a rate cut by the RBI next month to maintain growth momentum.

Also Read: Inflation falls to a four-month low of 4.4 per cent, factory growth rises​

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 374.65 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 464.59 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower following a fall in US stocks as focus turned to a US inflation report due today for clues on the pace of US Fed policy tightening.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.16 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.16 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.17 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.62 per cent lower in Monday’s trade.

Tags: nifty, sensex, market report, tcs
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami had affair with South African woman, chatted on WhatsApp

Hasin Jahan, who had earlier taken to her Facebook to share photos of Mohammed Shami’s alleged Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chats with other women, also alleged that Shami also had a WhatsApp chat with a woman in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Microsoft women filed 238 complaints about gender discrimination

Out of 118 gender discrimination complaints filed by women at Microsoft, only one was deemed “founded” by the company.
 

Apple to unveil new entry-level Mac Notebook, likely launch at WWDC in June

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.
 

Meghan Markle carries out first royal engagement with UK's Queen Elizabeth

Markle joined her husband-to-be and Britain’s other senior royals including Prince Charles, Prince William for the Commonwealth service. (Photo: DC File)
 

Porn actress Stormy Daniels offers to repay $130K so she can discuss Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels is willing to repay the money she received as part of a 2016 agreement, as long as she can speak openly. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex mimics global markets, rises 600 points

Nifty soared 194.55 points or 1.90 per cent to end the session at 10,421.40.

Inflation falls to a four-month low of 4.4 per cent, factory growth rises

A lower inflation is considered to be an ideal situation for central bank to slash prices to aid industrial and commercial activity.

Sensex zooms 611 points; Nifty ends above 10,400 on global rally

The broader Nifty finished at 10,421.40, up 194.55 points, or 1.90 per cent.

Gold futures fall marginally on weak global cues

Meanwhile, Gold prices fell 0.04 per cent to USD 1,322.60 an ounce in Singapore. (Photo: PTI)

Investors withdraw Rs 773 crore from gold ETFs in FY18 so far

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data, a net sum of Rs 94 crore was pulled out from 14 gold-linked ETFs in February.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham