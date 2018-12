The 30-share Sensex climbed 629.06 points, or 1.79 per cent, to end at 35,779.07.

Mumbai: Rising for the second straight session, the equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday Jumps over 600 points.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 188.45 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 10,737.60.