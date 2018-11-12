search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex dives 346 points amid fresh concerns over crude, rupee

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 4:37 pm IST
The broader NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,500-mark by falling 103 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 10,482.20.
Sensex slipped to a low of 34,756.80 before settling 345.56 points, or 0.98 per cent, down at 34,812.99. (Photo: PTI)
 Sensex slipped to a low of 34,756.80 before settling 345.56 points, or 0.98 per cent, down at 34,812.99. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Benchmark Sensex on Monday plunged by about 346 points owing to an intense fag-end selling mainly in auto and energy stocks amid renewed concerns over rupee fall and rising global crude oil prices.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell by 103 points to 10,482.20 points. The benchmark Brent crude snapped its four-day losing streak and rose 2.09 per cent to 71.62 per barrel after Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, said on Sunday it will cut oil output from next month, as major producers held a key meeting to discuss shoring up sliding prices.

 

 Further impacting domestic market sentiments, the Indian rupee again breached the 73-mark, dropping 57 paise (intra-day) to 73.07 against the dollar.

Besides, a caution prevailed among investors ahead of key macro data -- index of industrial production (IIP) for September and CPI inflation for October -- to be released later in the day. Mixed leads from most other Asian markets and a lower opening of european shares too fuelled the downtrend.

"Market witnessed selling pressure and dropped below 10,500 levels due to weak global market and rise in oil prices on concerns of production cut. Investors are looking forward to today's CPI inflation which is expected to soften to 3.6 per cent. Stability in oil price and favorable rupee are crucial to find support in the market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

The 30-share Sensex opened on a strong footing at 35,287.49 and advanced to scale a high of 35,333.22 in line with a firming trend at other Asian markets and fresh inflows of funds by foreign investors.

However, profit-booking by investors at better prices wiped out initial gains and the Sensex slipped to a low of 34,756.80 before settling 345.56 points, or 0.98 per cent, down at 34,812.99.

During the volatile session, it swung over 576 points on alternate bouts of hectic buying and selling. The gauge had lost 79.13 points on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,500-mark by falling 103 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 10,482.20. It touched a high of 10,645.50 and a low of 10,464.05 during the day.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth a net Rs 614.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 337.28 crore on Friday, provisional data showed. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Study reveals how air pollution is capable of making people fat

Unstable sugar levels trigger fluctuations in appetite causing people to over eat (Photo: AFP)
 

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

The old woman was helped by her son as she visited the polling booth set up near her house. (Photo: ANI)
 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
 

The largest brain-like supercomputer has been switched on

Neuromorphic computing uses large-scale computer systems containing electronic circuits to mimic these spikes in a machine. (Photo: manchester.ac.uk)
 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold rises by Rs 80 on jewellers' buying

Globally, gold fell 0.41 per cent to USD 1,205.50 an ounce in Singapore.

Rupee falls below 73 level against US dollar

Rupee is trading at 73.04 against dollar amid increasing global crude oil prices.

Rupee falls 26 paise against US dollar in early trade

A higher opening of the domestic equity markets, capped the losses.

Sensex, Nifty back in green, all eyes on macro data

NSE Nifty was trading higher by 46.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 10,631.75.

Sensex down over 100 points on weak global cues

The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, and was trading 31.05 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 10,567.35.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham