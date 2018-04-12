search on deccanchronicle.com
Sensex reclaims 34,000, Nifty above 10,400

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Investors await industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.
The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals.
 The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals, as investors await industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.

Market sentiment was cautious, though positive, ahead of the earnings season which will be kicked off by IT major Infosys' results tomorrow. Meanwhile, weak Asian cues capped the gains in domestic equities.

 

Buying was led by key frontline shares of IT, Teck, consumer durables, industrials and capital goods sectors. Profit-booking was witnessed on telecom, energy, healthcare, oil & gas, power and metals counters.

The 30-share index was trading higher at 34,047.07 at 1100hrs, reflecting a gain of 106.63 points, or 0.31 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index was also trading up by 14.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 10,432.00.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, rising up to 3 per cent.

Losers include Dr Reddy's, SBI, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, falling up to 2 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian markets declined after concerns over Syria and hawkish statements from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.

Tags: sensex, bombay stock exchange, retail inflation




