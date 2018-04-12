search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty turn cautious ahead of key macro data

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 10:17 am IST
The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 62.38 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 34,002.82.
The broader NSE Nifty rose 3.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 10,420.70.
 The broader NSE Nifty rose 3.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 10,420.70.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex gained for the sixth straight session, reclaiming the crucial 34,000 level briefly in early on Thursday, ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.

The government will issue Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers for February and inflation data for March based on consumer price index (CPI) today. Caution ahead of key macroeconomic numbers and mixed sentiment in other Asian markets is likely to sway investor mood today, brokers said.

 

The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 62.38 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 34,002.82. In the previous five days, the index had gained 921.37 points. The broader NSE Nifty rose 3.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 10,420.70.

IT, Teck, consumer durables, auto and power indices were in the positive zone, rising up to 1.08 per cent.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ONGC, Wipro, M&M and Hero MotoCorp, gaining up to 2.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.82 crore on Wednesday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought equities worth Rs 362.30 crore, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.07 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.45 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.03 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.90 per cent lower in Wednesday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhoni’s comfort 1 of the major reasons for Pune switch for CSK home games: MCA prez

“We (MCA) are hopeful (about good response) because Pune has always supported the outside teams as well. (MS) Dhoni was playing in Pune last time and he was a major attraction for the Pune crowd,” said the Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018: Here's MS Dhoni-led CSK's updated schedule post shifting home venue to Pune

After opening their IPL 2018 campaign with two back-to-back wins, the Chennai franchise will look to continue their winning ways when they face off against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2018: 'Gutted' over home games moved out of Chennai, here's what CSK stars said

The joy of homecoming was shortlived for MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings after protest outside stadium over Cauvery water crises. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Suresh Raina to miss next 2 CSK games after suffering calf injury vs KKR

Suresh Raina's injury comes as a huge blow. after losing Kedar Jadhav due to hamstring injury. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Uber to go all out with ride-share, car-share, train tickets

Later this month in San Francisco, the ride-hailing firm will launch Uber Rent in collaboration with Getaround, a peer-to-peer car sharing service that offers privately owned cars for rent. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple Music hits 48 million subscribers, appoints new head

Schusser, who joined Apple 14 years ago, will report directly to Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue and will also oversee Apple’s services outside the United States, including the App Store and iTunes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee softens 5 paise against dollar, hits fresh 5 month low

Rupee is trading at 65.36 against dollar in early trade on increased demand for American currency from banks and importers.

Sensex ends higher for 5th day in volatile trade

Sensex gained 60 points to end at 33,940 in see-saw trade on Wednesday, led by gains in metal, IT and consumer durables counters amid mixed Asian cues.

Gold surges by Rs 300 on high demand

Globally, gold rose 0.40 per cent to USD 1,344.40 an ounce and silver by 0.15 per cent to USD 16.57 an ounce in Singapore.

Sebi notifies F&O settlement rules

According to the revised framework, the stock to be made part of the derivative segment should be among the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation.

Sensex down 38 points, Nifty below 10,400 in late morning deals

The 30-share index was trading at 33,842.64 at 1040hrs, showing a loss of 37.61 points, or 0.11 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham