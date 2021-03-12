Business Market 12 Mar 2021 TV prices to go up f ...
Business, Market

TV prices to go up from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2021, 1:28 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2021, 1:32 am IST
The cost of open-cell panels has gone up in the global markets by up to 35 per cent in the past one month
Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell. (Representational Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Prices of LED TVs are set to rise further from April as the cost of open-cell panels has gone up in the global markets by up to 35 per cent in the past one month.

Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell.

 

Panasonic India and South Asia President and CEO Manish Sharma said, "Panel prices are rising continuously and so are the prices of TVs. It is likely that TV prices may increase further by April."

When being asked about the quantum on increase, he said, "Seeing current trends, it might go up 5-7 per cent more by April."

Expressing similarly, Haier Appliances India President Eric Braganza said there is no other way than to increase the prices.

"The prices of open-cell have gone up tremendously and the trends are that it would keep on increasing," said Braganza adding that "if that continues, we would have to continuously increase prices".

 

The open-cell panel is an important part of TV manufacturing and covers around 60 per cent of the unit.

Companies import television panels in an open-cell state, which require further assembling with value addition before being shipped to market for sale.

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the brand licensee for French Electronics brand Thomson and US-based brand Kodak, said there is a scarcity of open cell in the market and the prices have almost gone up by three-folds in the past eight months.

"From the past eight months, there has been a month-on-month increase in panel prices, we have witnessed more than 350 per cent spike in LED TV panels. Globally, panel market has slowed down. Despite that, there has been an increase of 35 per cent in the past 30 days," said SPPL Chief Executive Officer Avneet Singh Marwah.

 

He added that the per-unit cost of TVs would go up by at least Rs 2,000-3,000 starting from April.

Videotex International, which owns Daiwa and Shinco brands, said the industry has never seen or expected such a price increase of open-cell.

"Since 32 inch is the most-sold size in India, the price of a 32-inch screen size is expected to go up by Rs 5,000-6,000," said Videotex International Group Director Arjun Bajaaj.

While South Korean brand LG said it will not increase the prices of its TV panels.

"We are not going for any price increase now for TV. We have already increased the prices by around 7-4 per cent in January and 3 per cent in February, because of the hike in panel prices," said LG Electronics India Vice-President (Home Appliances) Vijay Babu.

 

Marwah added that the open-cell market is dominated by Chinese manufacturers and alleged that TV makers from China are getting better prices from them. 

"Currently, there is no alternative apart from China where all panel manufacturers are present. It has been closely observed that only Chinese brands are getting better supply and price.

"This has been the narrative especially after the pandemic, where Chinese TV brands, which have been flooded in the Indian market to counter Indian manufacture brands by better price and supply," he added.

 

The government should bring TV manufacturing under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, a move which will make the Indian TV industry more competitive on the global stage, Marwah added.

Last year, the government had restored the import duty on open cell. It had re-imposed 5 per cent customs duty on the import of open-cell for TVs from October 1, 2020, after having nil duty for a year.

Besides, the government had also put imports of TV under a restricted category from free to promote domestic manufacturing. Now, importer of TV has to seek a licence from the commerce ministry's DGFT for the imports.

 

TV is one of the largest segments under the entire domain of appliance and consumer electronics, accounting for a volume of almost 17 million with an estimated sale value of almost Rs 25,000 crore.

According to a joint report by the industry body, CEAMA and Frost & Sullivan, the TV market is expected to grow to 284 lakh units in 2024-25 from 175 lakh units in 2018-19.

It further said that the open cell panel and the chips of the TV are predominantly imported from China besides some other markets as Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam and only the last-mile assembly is done in India.

 

...
Tags: tv prices in india, open-cell panels to get costlier, 35 per cent costly, open cell to cost 35 per cent, indian tv industry


Latest From Business

Apple had started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. (Photo: AFP)

Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India

India received FDI worth Rs 5,54,613 crore between October 2019 and December 2020. — Representational image

Andhra Pradesh lags behind Telangana in attracting FDI

Dixon Technologies India Limited Chairman Suniln Vachani, CEO Pankaj Sharma, Minister P Gowthamreddy met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Tuesday. (DC Image)

AP extending full support to companies ready with investment: CM

The state government has put the GSDP (gross state domestic product) at Rs 9,78,373 crore and per capita income at Rs 2,27,145. (Photo: ANI)

Despite COVID, Telangana registers 1.35 per cent GSDP growth in current fiscal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India

Apple had started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. (Photo: AFP)

RBI rides to rescue, unveils steps to cool rising bond yields

Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of measures to maintain market stability. (PTI Photo)

Despite resistance, China increases share in Indian import basket

PM Modi's call to use Made in India products seems to have gone on deaf ears. — PTI photo

Oil prices tumble $1 per barrel after Saudi price cuts

Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts. (AFP Photo)

Rough diamond imports grow after seven months as order come in

Easing of lockdown- related restrictions and increase in festive season orders has supported the rough diamond import growth in September.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham