search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on sustained buying

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
BSE Sensex gained 88.90 points to end at 34,592.39, breaking its previous record closing of 34,503.49.
The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 10,690.40 points, finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28 per cent.
 The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 10,690.40 points, finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28 per cent.

Mumbai: Markets continued their record- setting run for yet another session on Friday with both the Sensex and Nifty ending at lifetime highs on robust buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex gained 88.90 points to end at 34,592.39, while the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points.

 

After opening on a strong footing, the Sensex advanced to hit a fresh lifetime high of 34,638.42 on the back of continued buying by domestic funds and retail investors but later declined to 34,342.16.

It finally settled 88.90 points, or 0.26 per cent higher at 34,592.39, breaking its previous record closing of 34,503.49 hit in Thursday's trade.

The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 10,690.40 points, finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28 per cent.

It surpassed its previous record closing of 10,651.20 hit on Thursday.

This was the sixth weekly gain in a row for the benchmarks. During the week, the Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.28 per cent, while the Nifty rose 122.40 points, or 1.15 per cent.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of Centurion Test, Virat Kohli's men visit India House in Johannesburg

Ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, the Ravi Shastri-coached side visited the India House here, where they met the High Commissioner. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Kangana ends rift with Karan with a hug, says he serves poison to guests on his show

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar on the sets of 'India's Next Superstars.'
 

Citizen Scientists Discover Five-Planet System

Kepler K2-138 System – Artist's Concept ( Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 

Man shares how he fled restaurant without paying on disastrous first Tinder date

It didn’t take long for the guy to realise that the woman was only interested in the meal (Photo: AFP)
 

Markle's half sister begs her for forgiveness, hopes to get invite to royal wedding

53-year-old Grant seems to be oscillating between trying to endear herself to the soon-to-be-royal with whom she has had no communication since 2014, and lashing out at her. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 launch date confirmed at CES 2018

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with CNET at CES 2018, confirmed that the next flagship will see the light of day sometime late in second quarter of 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

As oil hits USD 70, warning lights flash up in Asia

World’s biggest crude consuming region, Asia, is showing signs of an impending downward correction.

Gold futures rise 0.26 per cent on firm global cues

Globally, gold inched up 0.54 per cent to USD 1,329.10 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex, Nifty hit new highs on global cues

All the sectoral indices led by metal, consumer durables, oil and gas and capital goods were in the positive zone, rising up to 0.71 per cent.

Rupee rebounds 11 paise in opening trade

Forex dealers said a weak dollar in overseas markets on fears that a huge amount of foreign demand for American currency would dry up bolstered the rupee.

Markets set new records on earnings optimism, liquidity

The 50-share Nifty, after range-bound morning trade, spurted to touch an all-time high of 10,664.60 on a flurry of buying. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham