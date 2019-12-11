Business Market 11 Dec 2019 Sensex rises over 17 ...
Business, Market

Sensex rises over 170 points in choppy trade

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
After swinging nearly 330 points, the Sensex finished 172.69 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 40,412.57.
In the Sensex kitty, NTPC was the top gainer, spurting 2.77 per cent rise, followed by ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors, which gained up to 2.28 per cent. (Photo: File)
 In the Sensex kitty, NTPC was the top gainer, spurting 2.77 per cent rise, followed by ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors, which gained up to 2.28 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 170 points to close at 40,412 on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying mainly in auto, IT and oil & gas stocks amid easing crude prices.

After swinging nearly 330 points, the index finished 172.69 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 40,412.57.

 

Similarly, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty appreciated 53.35 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 11,910.15.

In the Sensex kitty, NTPC was the top gainer, spurting 2.77 per cent rise, followed by ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors, which gained up to 2.28 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank topped the laggard's list for the second straight day, plunging 15.33 per cent. Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HUL also tumbled up to 1.63 per cent.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for India's economic growth in 2019-20 to 5.1 per cent, saying consumption was affected by slow job growth and rural distress aggravated by poor harvest.

"India's growth is now seen at a slower 5.1 per cent in fiscal year 2019-20 as the foundering of a major non-banking financial company in 2018 led to a rise in risk aversion in the financial sector and a credit crunch.

"Also, consumption was affected by slow job growth and rural distress aggravated by a poor harvest," it said.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 14 paise to trade at 70.78 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.40 per cent to USD 64.08 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said agriculture produce has now started trickling into the markets after the extended monsoon season, which is contributing towards the uptick in semi-urban and rural markets.

Passenger vehicle retail sales up 1 per cent in November: FADA

Spot gold for 24 karat was trading down by Rs 73 in Delhi on a stronger rupee against dollar, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Gold falls Rs 73, silver slides by Rs 89

According to reports, Vodafone Idea may raise over USD 2.5 billion from asset sales ahead of a January deadline to pay statutory dues. The company is said to be in talks to sell its optic fibre business to Brookfield Asset Management Inc and its datacentre to the Edelweiss Group.

Vodafone Idea shares gain over 8 pc amid asset sale plan

In September, ADB forecast India's GDP to grow 6.5 per cent in 2019-20 and 7.2 per cent in the year thereafter. (Photo: File | AFP)

ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold falls Rs 73, silver slides by Rs 89

Spot gold for 24 karat was trading down by Rs 73 in Delhi on a stronger rupee against dollar, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Sensex gains 74 points in early trade as crude oil eases

The 30-share index was trading 74.04 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 40,313.92 in morning trade.

Rupee rises 12 paise to 70.80 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.87, then gathered momentum and touched a high of 70.80 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

Rupee rises 12 paise to 1-month high of 70.92 against US dollar

During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.85 and a low of 71.04 and finally ended the day at 70.92 against the US dollar, the highest closing level since November 5 when the unit settled at 70.69.

Investors should look for stock specific bets

According to analysts, the market is likely to remain range-bound in near term as current Nifty valuation captures the sharp earnings recovery expected in FY21 and leaves limited room for upside.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham