Business Market 11 Dec 2019 Sensex gains 74 poin ...
Business, Market

Sensex gains 74 points in early trade as crude oil eases

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 11:03 am IST
The appreciating rupee and mixed leads from other Asian markets too influenced sentiment, traders said.
The 30-share index was trading 74.04 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 40,313.92 in morning trade.
 The 30-share index was trading 74.04 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 40,313.92 in morning trade.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday climbed 74 points backed by gains in select private bank, financial and metal stocks amid easing global crude prices.

The appreciating rupee and mixed leads from other Asian markets too influenced sentiment, traders said.

 

The 30-share index was trading 74.04 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 40,313.92 in morning trade. The broader Nifty was trading 29.50 points or 0.25 per cent up at 11,886.30.

In the Sensex kitty, ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainer with 0.88 per cent rise, followed by M&M, ITC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T, and HDFC.

On the other hand, Yes Bank continued to bleed with a steep 4.45 per cent fall among the losers. Other laggards include, SBI, HUL, PowerGrid, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Vedants and HeroMotoCorp, declining up to 0.94 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed 247.55 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 40,239.88. On similar lines, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty fell 80.70 points or 0.68 per cent to finish at 11,856.80.

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers in the capital market, offloading Rs 366.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 338.40 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Market sentiment turned positive after global crude prices eased further, traders said.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.71 per cent to USD 63.88 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 70.84 in morning session.

In early trade, Hong Kong gained 0.25 per cent, Shanghai inched up 0.10 per cent, while Tokyo and Shenzhen were trading in red.

Singapore and Seoul surged up to 1.35 per cent in morning trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed 0.1 per cent lower at 27,881.72.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

In September, ADB forecast India's GDP to grow 6.5 per cent in 2019-20 and 7.2 per cent in the year thereafter. (Photo: File | AFP)

ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.87, then gathered momentum and touched a high of 70.80 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

Rupee rises 12 paise to 70.80 against US dollar in early trade

The Bill, similar to the one released last year by Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committe, does not require data fiduciaries (companies) to report to data principals (users) about data breaches.

It’s like writing a blank cheque to govt: Experts

According to analysts, the market is likely to remain range-bound in near term as current Nifty valuation captures the sharp earnings recovery expected in FY21 and leaves limited room for upside.

Investors should look for stock specific bets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rises 12 paise to 1-month high of 70.92 against US dollar

During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.85 and a low of 71.04 and finally ended the day at 70.92 against the US dollar, the highest closing level since November 5 when the unit settled at 70.69.

Investors should look for stock specific bets

According to analysts, the market is likely to remain range-bound in near term as current Nifty valuation captures the sharp earnings recovery expected in FY21 and leaves limited room for upside.

Sensex drops 33 points in early trade; IT stocks drag

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys, Axis Bank, ITC and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.22 per cent. (Photo: File | AP)

Rupee rises 10 paise to 70.94 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.98, then gathered momentum and touched 70.94 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.

Market may look for signals from macro data

The momentum indicators are also suggesting some corrective action. Thus traders should look to remain short at the current levels for the corrective move. Overall trend is still bullish, analysts said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham