Business Market 11 Oct 2019 Sensex soars over 40 ...
Business, Market

Sensex soars over 400 points; TCS falls 3 per cent

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 10:33 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 414.38 points, or 1.09 per cent, higher at 38,294.78.
The broader NSE Nifty jumped 116.15 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 11,350.70.
 The broader NSE Nifty jumped 116.15 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 11,350.70.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points on Friday following positive cues from global markets on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China.

The 30-share index was trading 414.38 points, or 1.09 per cent, higher at 38,294.78 at 0940 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 116.15 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 11,350.70.

 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack during early session included Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Infosys, rising up to 4 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS was the top laggard shedding up to 3 per cent, after the largest software exporter on Thursday reported a tepid growth in net income for the September quarter at Rs 8,042 crore, and guided towards more challenges putting a big question mark over its ability to deliver the double-digit growth.

Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, RIL and Sun Pharma were the other losers on the index, dropping up to 1 per cent.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 297.55 points, or 0.78 per cent, lower at 37,880.40, and the Nifty fell 78.75 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 11,234.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 263.11 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 502.67 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Market rallied in early session on Friday tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump offered an positive assessment of US-China trade talks, traders said.

"We just completed a negotiation with China. We're doing very well. We're having another one tomorrow. I'm meeting with the Vice Premier over at the White House," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Following the news, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading significantly higher in early trade. Stocks on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Domestic investors are also awaiting factory output data and Infosys earnings, scheduled to be released later in the day.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 15 paise against its previous close to trade at 70.92 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.42 per cent to USD 59.35 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 39.06 per cent to 58,419 units in September as compared with 95,870 units.

Passenger vehicle sales drop 24 per cent in September

The latest funding will also give us the impetus to strengthen our asset-light, low-cost and highly efficient logistics model.

DealShare raises USD 11 mn funding from Matrix Partners India, others

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

TCS reported a net addition of 14,097 employees in the three months ended Sept. 30, the most ever in a single quarter. (Photo: ANI)

TCS flags challenging second half after missing profit estimates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Market hopeful of up-move near-term

The broader market fell almost in the same range with BSE Mid-Cap Index down 0.87 per cent and BSE Small-Cap Index down 0.57 per cent.

Rupee settles flat as US-China trade talks kept investors edgy

According to Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the first half of the session but was weighed down following sell-off in domestic equities.

Gold prices remain unchanged; silver marginally down

Gold was trading marginally higher by Rs 3 at Rs 39,375 per 10 gram.

Sensex sheds 297 points; IndusInd Bank tanks 6.15 per cent

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, falling up to 6.15 per cent. (Photo: File)

Rupee rises 20 paise against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 98.99.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham