Sensex falls over 1000 points, Nifty below 10,200, rupee hits record low

The NSE Nifty index too fell 262.10 points, or 2.51 per cent, to 10,198.00.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex falls over 1000 points in morning session on Thursday as rupee sank to another low amid boiling crude prices, weak global cues.

The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 1,030.40 points, or 2.95 per cent, to hit 33,730.49

The NSE Nifty index too fell 262.10 points, or 2.51 per cent, to 10,198.00.

The Rupee hits new record low of 74.46 against US dollar in early trade.

Asian markets plunged on Thursday morning following the worst session on Wall Street for months, as US President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve had "gone crazy" with plans for higher interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite all plummeted more than three per cent in early morning trade, as investors fretted about surging interest rates and an ongoing trade war.