Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Business Market 11 Jul 2019 India fastest growin ...
Business, Market

India fastest growing market for investment professionals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Jul 11, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Because of its strong economic growth and number of capable engineers, India could become the world's investment hub, says CFA Institute.
India's education system, most notably, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), with campuses across the country, has produced a steady stream of capable engineers. (Photo: Pixabay)
  India's education system, most notably, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), with campuses across the country, has produced a steady stream of capable engineers. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mumbai: India with plenty of young talents around has the potential to become the world's future investment hub and is expected to be the fastest-growing market for investment professionals over the next decade, said a study by CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals.

"Expectations are for a 1.5 per cent CAGR in head count over the next 10 years for "core investment professionals", defined as those working in investment industry roles involved with making investment decisions and understanding client needs. India is expected to have the highest growth rate of 2.9 per cent CAGR. India, because of the increasing demand for financial services, its strong economic growth, and its number of capable engineers-could become the world's investment hub," said Vidhu Shekhar, Country Head-India, CFA Institute.

 

Inputs to the report included a global survey of 3,832 CFA Institute members and candidates regarding their career paths, career management, and expectations of the industry and their employers, as well as a survey of 133 industry leaders on trends regarding the world of work in investment management. According to the study India is expected to be the fastest-growing market for investment professionals in the next decade.

In addition to benefiting from the country's strong economic growth and the population's increasing demand for financial services, India enjoys strong tail winds in the form of favorable globalisation and technology trends.

"India's education system, most notably, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), with campuses across the country, has produced a steady stream of capable engineers. As employers ride the wave of globalisation, the India operations at many major international investment fund managers have grown to account for 10 per cent - 20 per cent of these managers' global workforce today, compared with almost zero a decade ago. The positions that multinational investment firms fill in India have been extended to include more investment roles, in addition to IT and operational roles," said CFA Institute report titled "Investment Professional of the Future.

...
Tags: indian institutes of technology, cagr, investment management
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

In a room full of investment bankers, it amounted to a stunning rebuke. (Photo: AP )

China’s own Goldman Sachs isn’t taking off

The spat between the promoters led to shares of InterGlobe Aviation nosediving 19.24 per cent on the NSE and 17.54 per cent on the BSE.

Related deals done at arms length: Rahul Bhatia

.Yes Bank is likely to report another weak quarter,” added Dama.

Banks set to report healthy numbers for Q1

The organised sector has a market share of 15-20 per cent, while unorganized sector still has close to 80 per cent market share.

Godrej Interio eyes interior services



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)
 

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital payments registered were 3,133.58 crore. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
 

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

‘I developed my own website ZM Infocom and have been training B Tech students. Right now I have developed an application for 'Team Management' which I would launch shortly. This application will help an organization to deal with crisis like lack of team identity, participation, and slow flow of information,’ she added. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
 

Singapore's 'priciest penthouse': USD 54 million, 3 floors, 5 bedrooms

A view of Guoco Tower (R), where a luxury penthouse at Wallich Residence is located, is seen in Singapore on July 10th, 2019. (Photo: AP)
 

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Auto stocks fall up to 3 pc after SIAM's sales data

Scrip of Bajaj Auto fell 1.54 per cent, Eicher Motors declined 1.39 per cent, while Maruti Suzuki India ended down 0.31 per cent.

Rupee trips 7 paise to 68.58 vs USD

At interbank foreign exchange market rupee rebounded by 15 paise to close at 68.51 against the greenback on Tuesday.

FPIs can opt for corporate route to avail lower tax surcharge: CBDT chief

Experts said surcharge on capital gain on companies is lesser and, therefore, these FPIs could choose to come as a company, if they wanted to pay a lesser surcharge. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Sensex ends 174 points lower; Bajaj Finance loses 5 per cent

Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, losing 4.91 per cent. (Photo: File)

Gold, silver prices remain flat

Sovereign gold also held steady at Rs 27,300 per eight gram. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham