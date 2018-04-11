search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex erases early gains, falls over 100 points

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC reeled under pressure and fell up to 1.07 pc.
The broader NSE Nifty too fell 35.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,366.75.
 The broader NSE Nifty too fell 35.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,366.75.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex turned choppy and fell over 100 points, led by losses on banking, oil and gas, finance and auto counters, amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index opened on a positive note, only to turn negative and trade 130 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 33,750.74.

 

The gauge had gained 861.18 points in the previous four sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty too fell 35.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,366.75.

Concerns over brent crude prices, that again went past USD 70 a barrel, weighed on global equities.

Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC reeled under pressure and fell up to 1.07 per cent.

Banking stocks, led by private lenders, succumbed to profit-booking after recent gains.

Major Sensex losers were SBI, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, falling up to 2 per cent.

ONGC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 653.65 crore yesterday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 684.99 crore, provisional data showed.

Globally, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.46 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.41 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.20 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.79 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cauvery row reaches Chepauk, shoe hurled near Jadeja as IPL returns to Chennai

NTK, a Tamil nationalist party in the state, which among other protesters, is demanding a boycott of the IPL matches in Chennai until the Cauvery water issues is solved. (Photo: AP)
 

Zuckerberg resists effort by US senators to commit him to regulation

“I’ll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen,” Zuckerberg told a joint hearing. (Photo: ANI)
 

Google considering acquiring Nokia's airplane broadband business: Reports

Nokia’s LTE A2G cellular-based system creates a direct link between an aircraft and the ground instead of bouncing the signal off of a satellite, enabling in-cabin high-speed internet services using Wi-Fi. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
 

3D-printed public housing unveiled in France

The robot uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century. (Photo: YHANOVA BatiPrint3D)
 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Theresa May not invited to Harry, Meghan royal wedding

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was notably smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 surrounded by a number of heads of government. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee sheds 12 paise against US dollar

A higher opening in domestic equities capped the losses.

Sebi puts in place detailed framework on beneficial owners of FPIs

Sebi in 2014 had released norms that had clubbed different categories of foreign investors into a new class called FPIs.

Oil prices near 2014 highs over warnings of western air strikes against Syria

Oil markets were also supported by easing concerns over a prolonged trade spat between the United States and China.

Axis Bank shares rise over 5 per cent

Analysts at Macquarie Capital Securities added that the management transition needs to be managed well, failing which there could be near term challenges to operations and growth.

Sensex stays strong for 4th day on positive global cues

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled higher 22.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 10,402.25 after shuttling between 10,424.85 and 10,381.50.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham