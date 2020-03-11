Business Market 11 Mar 2020 Sensex rebounds over ...
Business, Market

Sensex rebounds over 300 pts; RIL rallies 5 pc

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2020, 10:08 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 10:08 am IST
After surging 308 points in highly volatile trade, the 30-share index was up 72.14 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 35,707.09
PTi photo
 PTi photo

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening session on Wednesday led by gains in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC amid mixed cues from global markets.

After surging 308 points in highly volatile trade, the 30-share index was up 72.14 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 35,707.09, and the NSE Nifty rose 22.20 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 10,473.65.

 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ITC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex crashed over 1,941 points and the NSE Nifty tumbled 538 points, positing their biggest ever single-day drop in absolute terms.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,595.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 4,974.80 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Market remained closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.

According to traders, domestic market rebounded from Monday's lows, but turned increasingly volatile as no respite from the rapid spread of coronavirus seems in sight.

Global stocks too gave mixed signals with bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong trading on a positive note, while those in Seoul and Tokyo dropping over 1 per cent.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply higher on Tuesday on hopes of US economic stimulus efforts as the coronavirus continued to spread rapidly.

The rupee appreciated 23 paise to 73.93 against the US dollar in morning session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3.41 per cent to USD 38.49 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse sensex, bank nifty, indian stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

What caused global markets to sink

Latest From Business

Representational image (Twitter)

Yes bank shares rally upto 28 percent

Tata Steel said it will not replace employees who have retired or left the company (PTI)

Tata Steel mulls job cuts over challenging circumstances in Europe

Representational image (Twitter)

Airbnb to build unusual liveable spaces on planet

A man wearing a protective face mask walks by statues of bulls on display outside a bank in Beijing (AP)

Despite gains on Wall Street, Asian stocks lower



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Despite gains on Wall Street, Asian stocks lower

A man wearing a protective face mask walks by statues of bulls on display outside a bank in Beijing (AP)

What caused global markets to sink

A stockbroker monitors the latest share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. (Photo- AFP)

Market meltdown: Sensex plunges 1,941 pts as coronavirus fears intensify

Representational image (PTI)

Amid fears of coronavirus-led slowdown, rupee weakens further to 74

Coronavirus has already had its toll on the Indian indices and the recent RBI's crackdown on Yes Bank has done further damage to the Indian stock market, say experts. PTI photo

Stocks plunge globally as world reels from double whammy of coronavirus, oil crash

A pedestrian walks past a quotation board displaying the share price numbers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on March 9, 2020. Tokyo stocks sank more than five percent in early trade March 9 on fears over the new coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices that sent the dollar down against the yen. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham